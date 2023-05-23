Nurse shot through West Hollywood apartment wall dies





A shooting at a West Hollywood apartment complex in April that sparked a dramatic SWAT standoff turned deadly for a 57-year-old nurse who was shot twice in the incident. Larisa Pereshivaylova, who immigrated to the United States from Russia 22 years ago, was standing in her kitchen on April 7 when gunshots erupted through the wall of her apartment. She was cooking breakfast at 8 a.m. and was shot through the wall, her 21-year-old son Max Buydakov told KTLA. LA County Sheriff’s investigators said Joshua Findley, 31, who lived across the street from the nurse, opened fire in her apartment. Pereshivaylova was hit twice. She was shot in the liver, right kidney and the bullet lodged in the spine, her son said. A second bullet hit the 57-year-old man in the neck. Somehow, Pereshivaylova was able to call 911. Paramedics rushed her to the hospital as a crash of deputies, a SWAT team and a sheriff’s helicopter swarmed the resort. Dylan apartments in search of Findley, who managed to escape. Findley, who had two outstanding, was arrested just under a week later. As she and her son thought she was on the road to recovery, Pereshivaylova was released from the hospital, but was soon readmitted. She was diagnosed with live stage four cancer while hospitalized for the shooting, Buydakov said. As her condition worsened, her hopes of receiving treatment also increased. We couldn’t even start treatment because his condition hadn’t been stable since the shooting, his son said. Buydakov said his mother, who died on Sunday evening, was compassionate, loving and full of life. The pain of losing her, he added, was overwhelming. Larisa Pereshivaylova and her son, and Max Buydakov, seen in this undated family photo. I don’t think there was any kind of preparation course or anything like that that could have prepared me for what I had to face, he said. Pereshivaylova, according to her son, wanted to be remembered for the way she lived, serving her community as a nurse and for the great love she had for her family. Buydakov launched a GoFundMe Campaign to raise money to pay for his mother’s medical and funeral expenses.



