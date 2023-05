First-run films, contests and offers boost McHenry Outdoor visitor enjoyment this summer

LAKEMOOR — Weekly competitions. Stunning entertainment before the first film’s opening credits even flicker on screen. Weekly deals and free popcorn opportunities for connoisseurs. Incredible new amenities. Add to that a great lineup of first-run movies and the chance to see them on the most iconic giant screen around, and it’s shaping up to be a terrific summer at the McHenry Outdoor Theater. The seven-day-a-week portion of the season begins on Memorial Day weekend, and owner Scott Dehn can’t wait. “Thanks to a terrific new partnership, the public is enjoying a significantly improved concession area this summer – the new Bremer Team Tap House and Snack Bar,” said Dehn, adding that beer and wine are now available, as well as burgers, cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches, beer brats, candies, popcorn and more. “It’s so nice in there now. I can’t wait for the audience to see it.” Bremer Team Keller Williams Success Realty and Outdoor are also teaming up to offer Facebook fans weekly opportunities to win a full load pass with VIP parking. “There will be up to four winners per carload each week,” Dehn said. “Just keep an eye on the Facebook pages of both companies to enter the contests.” Not only that, but those who visit the Outdoor on a Monday night can earn free popcorn just for mentioning Team Bremer when purchasing their tickets at the theater box office. It is located along Chapel Hill Road, just south of the intersection with Lincoln Road, east of McHenry. “It’s going to be such a fun summer,” Dehn said. “Before the movies even start, mind reader and mentalist Joe Diamond wows everyone with his hypnosis and incredible tricks that come off the big screen. “Sometimes it’s here live and sometimes it’s pre-recorded, but it’s always very entertaining.” Kicking off the daily open portion of its season, the McHenry Outdoor will show Disney’s new ‘The Little Mermaid,’ starring Halle Bailey, on Memorial Day weekend, making it debut the same day. as its national release on Friday, May 26. will also be the final weekend for “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” Dehn said. Other highly anticipated movies on the Outdoors schedule this summer include new installments in several franchises, including: ‘Spider-Man’, ‘Transformers’, ‘Indiana Jones’, ‘Mission: Impossible’, ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ “, “The Fast and the Furious”, “My Fat Greek Wedding”, and “The Expendables”. People aged 21 and over can purchase beer or wine at two on-site locations, including the Bremer Team Tap House and Snack Bar as well as the Behind-the-Scenes Tap House, the latter directly below the screen, in the tower itself. Theater items, such as hats, t-shirts, records and more, can be purchased at both locations. Admission is $14 per adult or $8 for children ages 3-11 as well as military and seniors 60 and older. Children 2 and under are admitted free. Premier parking (first two rows) is $14 per vehicle. Starting Tuesday, May 31 and Tuesdays throughout the season, a $14 per carload special is available. Visit goldenagecinemas.com and Outdoor’s Facebook page for the latest movie schedule and other updates.

