Madhur Bhandarkars big fan moment meets Michael Douglas at Cannes 2023 | Bollywood

Madhur Bhandarkars big fan moment meets Michael Douglas at Cannes 2023
It’s his second time at the Cannes Film Festival as a member of the Indian delegation and Madhur Bhandarkar is delighted to be back. The filmmaker, who has just returned from the Côte d’Azur tells us, It’s a great way to meet people from all over the world. I always say that Cannes was the mother of film festivals!. I am always delighted to meet technicians and screenwriters from different countries and watch their films. So it’s a great feeling.
One of the highlights of his visit this year, he shares, was meeting Hollywood star Michael Douglas. It was absolutely a big fan moment for me, says Bhandarkar, adding: A friend introduced me to Michael sir at the Indian pavilion. We grew up watching Michael Douglas movies. He was barely there for 10-12 minutes and we kept talking about all his great movies, like Primary instinct (1992) and Wall Street. I was a big fan of his movie king of california. He is very kind; such a great personality.
THE India Lockdown And Babli bouncer (both in 2022), who last attended the festival in 2019, believes that India’s footprint on the global map is only growing year by year. For example, at the Indian Pavilion, (Politician) Khushboo, (Actors) Sara Ali Khan and Vijay Varma, (Producer) Guneet Monga, Dr. L Murugun (Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting) explained how the ‘India has left a strong footprint globally, especially in the last 10 years, he continues, When it comes to the type of cinema we do, the world has seen how RRR (2022) and Naatu Naatu (Oscar-winning song) caught the eye. And here in Cannes too, when I interacted with people, I had a phenomenal response on Naatu Naatu. So people are talking and curious about the kind of cinema and content we make. The rise of OTT has also been huge.
Beaming with pride, adds the filmmaker, I have been a very frequent visitor to film festivals around the world. Since I started making films, I have also been part of juries. And I saw that we were the biggest production house in the world when it comes to cinema.
