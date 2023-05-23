Spirit Airlines celebrates 30 years at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport





Ultra-low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines celebrated 30 years of Florida service at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Monday. The airline introduced flights to Florida in 1993 and now serves the state with flights to more than 70 destinations. The carrier even held a contest a few weeks ago, with prizes for the winners, including a getaway for two, including flights and accommodation in a destination in Florida.

30 years celebration On May 22, Spirit Airlines celebrated its 30th anniversary in Florida at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL). To celebrate this milestone, the carrier hosted a Latin themed celebration at the airport also featuring a salsa band. SIMPLEFLYING VIDEO OF THE DAYSCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Photo: Spirit Airlines When the airline began service from Fort Lauderdale in 1993, it served only one destination: Atlantic City. Since then, it has become FLL’s largest airline and has flown millions of passengers to and from the airport ever since. Local10 news quotes Spirit CEO Ted Christie as saying: “We have grown considerably. We are now the seventh largest airline in the United States. At the time, we were a very small airline. We introduced a new way of flying in the United States in the mid-2000s. It really drove low fares in the market and it expanded the opportunities for people who had never flown before. Florida Flyway Contest The carrier began celebrating 30 years in Florida in April when it partnered with Visit Florida to give passengers a chance to enter a contest to win a getaway for two, including flights, accommodations and many other extras. The lucky winners could choose one of four Florida destinations, Fort Lauderdale (FLL), Fort Myers (RSW), Orlando (MCO) or Tampa (TPA). Photo: Spirit Airlines The prize includes a three-night stay at a renowned Florida hotel, including The Diplomat Beach Resort in Fort Lauderdale, Luminary Hotel in Fort Myers, Lake Buena Vista Resort Village & Spa in Orlando, and Epicurean Hotel in Tampa. Experiences ranging from airboat tours and theater shows to indoor skydiving and dinner cruises are also included in the trip. Hoping for a profitable year Spirit Airlines recently reported a net loss of $112 million in the first quarter of 2023. This is still an improvement from the carrier’s loss of $195 million in 2022, but hopes this year , it can go back to black. As travel demand returns, the carrier reported revenue of $1.35 billion, a 40% improvement from 2022. Its load factor for most flights was also above 80 %, an increase of 13% over last year. Photo: Vincenzo Pace | single flight Spirit Airlines also welcomed another Airbus A320neo in April, the delivery marking the first of 26 aircraft expected to join its fleet this year. Its first Airbus A321neo is also expected to enter service on June 7. What is your opinion on that? Please leave a comment below. With contributions from Local10.com Photo: Vincenzo Pace | Single flight. Spirit Airlines IATA/ICAO code: NK/NKS Airline type: Very low cost carrier Hub(s): Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Chicago O’Hare International Airport, Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, Detroit Wayne County Metropolitan Airport, Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport, Harry Reid International Airport, Miami International Airport, Airport Orlando International, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Atlantic City International Airport Year of foundation: 1983 CEO: Christie test Country: UNITED STATES Loyalty program: Free spirit

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport IATA/ICAO code: FLL/KFLL Country: UNITED STATES CEO: Marc Gale Number of passengers : 31 686 404 – 2022 Tracks : 10L/28R – 9,000 ft (2,743 m) |10R/28L – 8,000 ft (2,438 m) Airlines companies : Allegiant Air, Southwest Airlines, JetBlue, Spirit Airlines

