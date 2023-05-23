Depp v Heard review: How the Hollywood court case exposed the ugly side of social media





It is said, by historians of the use of the language, that the phrase he said, she said was popularized in 1991 when US attorney Anita Hill testified against Clarence Thomas, who had been appointed to the Supreme Court, saying he sexually assaulted her. This may have brought the expression flippant into common usage, but some form of it has undoubtedly existed since cavemen began to use pronouns. And nowhere in recent years has the concept of this tit-for-tat battle of opposing perspectives been made more brutal than in the libel case brought by Hollywood actor Johnny Depp against his ex-wife, Amber. Heard, the subject of a new three- part Channel 4 series, Depp vs Heard. Emma Coopers’ documentary claims to be, through the magic of editing, the first time Depp and Heards’ testimony has been presented side-by-side (in reality, they testified two weeks apart). But even more strikingly, this collage is shown alongside snapshots from the public show trial. As social media began to turn against Heard, the documentary illustrates the pernicious influence of civilian journalists from TikTok to podcasts to pick the bones of this case, which was broadcast live from a Virginia courtroom. It moved away from a news item or a lawsuit, observes Dellara Gorjian, a vaguely legally qualified TikToker, and it turned into a cultural moment. A cultural moment, certainly, but not particularly edifying. Coverage of the case at the time was relentless, due to Camp Depp’s choice to wage an aerial war against Heard, via courtroom television. So what’s there to add to live streams, front pages, endless tweets? There is some sense in rearranging the narrative to juxtapose their impressions, which makes the dissonance of some of the evidence transparent. This is a dramatic construct that has been used in everything from Rashomon For missing girl and is the essence of what made the Depp vs Heard case so compelling. But the idea that the braiding of their stories offers any particular insight is rendered moot by the extent to which the same technique was relentlessly applied by amateur sleuths over the course of the case. The only difference here is that instead of TikToks lasting a few seconds, three 45-minute episodes were submitted, broadcast on terrestrial television. More compelling originality in Depp vs Heard are the integration of social media and news video. I’m not a lawyer, I’m not a lawyer, denies DARTHN3WS, a YouTuber in a Deadpool mask, because he provides tons of live legal commentary. The draft captures the level of hysteria and the extent to which Depp dominated the PR battle (there are no Amber Heard fans, observes a spectator on the day of the opening of the trial, no one was there for Amber). Avoiding talking heads or voice-over exposition lends a semblance of even-handedness, but it also strips the show of context. There is no real examination of the social or political trends that led to the popular anti-Heard consensus. There is also strangely, for a broadcast on British television, no reference to the fact that Depp had already lost a libel case, against The sun newspaper, in the UK courts. And so, we end up with two hours to relaunch a dispute; A Game of the day highlights package, where the game is the lives of two handsome strangers. Depp in court in April 2022 ” height=”1928″ width=”3050″ layout=”responsive” class=”inline-gallery-btn i-amphtml-layout-responsive i-amphtml-layout-size-defined” on=”tap:inline-image- gallery, inline-image-carousel.goToSlide(index=1)” tabindex=”0″ role=”button” data-gallery-length=”2″ i-amphtml-layout=”responsive”>< slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:63.2131%"/> Depp in court in April 2022 (Handout) It was a ritual of humiliation intended to put women in their place, observes a TikToker. He Said, She Said stories of competing stories in the Royal Family to Jason Sudeikis serving as Olivia Wilde’s papers onstage at CinemaCon are a modern media addiction. There is, however, a clue in the name: the male voice is privileged. It’s hard to walk away Depp vs Heard with a sensation other than nausea. The American justice system has turned these domestic and sexual assault allegations into a Punch and Judy show for the masses. It was bad enough, for now, but prolonging this damaging psychodrama for entertainment purposes should worry us just as much.

