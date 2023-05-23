On ‘Gag Order,’ Kesha Gets Intensely PersonalExBulletin

Listening to Kesha’s new album, Gag Order, you can’t help but think of everything she’s been through in the past 10 years.

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

Kesha is back. His new album is called “Gag Order”. And listening to her, you can’t help but think of everything she’s been through in the past 10 years.

(SOUNDTRACK FROM THE SONG, “FINE LINE”)

KESHA: (singing) There’s a fine line between being entertaining and just exploiting the pain. But hi; look at all the money we made with me.

SHAPIRO: Since 2014, Kesha has been engaged in a legal battle with the music producer known as Dr. Luke. She alleges that he drugged, raped and emotionally abused her, among other allegations. He is being sued for defamation and breach of contract, the contract under which she has now released “Gag Order”. This is his fifth record for Dr. Luke’s label. It’s a twisted story, to say the least. And the tension is everywhere in this album. We bring all this to group chat. Stephen Thompson and Ann Powers from NPR Music, nice to have you both here.

STEPHEN THOMPSON, BYLINE: It’s great to be here.

ANN POWERS, BYLINE: Hey, Ari.

SHAPIRO: And what’s your first take? What strikes you the most in this album?

POWERS: Well, you know, Ari, I really appreciate artists who work to express the complexities of emotion in pop music, not just in their lyrics but also musically. I think the album is kind of rock listening but in the best way. I mean, it takes us inside the head of this woman who’s been through so much and sometimes still isn’t sure of herself. But she’s just determined to be honest, and honest isn’t a word I use lightly.

SHAPIRO: And what does she show us when we get to it in her head? I mean, his last two albums in 2017 and 2020 – they nodded to his situation with Dr Luke but less overtly.

POWERS: Oh, wow. Ari, that’s why I think this album is so important beyond Kesha’s work and her own career. I mean, we’re years away from the #MeToo movement becoming mainstream. And as an audience, we like to focus on stories of triumph and, you know, stories that got resolved in some way. But for the victims, their stories rarely resolve completely. And Kesha gives us a gift with this album. She lets us hear the often contradictory emotions in her head…

(SOUNDTRACK FROM THE SONG, “LIVING IN MY HEAD”)

KESHA: (singing) I’m so sick of myself. You do not know. I don’t want to be here alone. I don’t want to do this alone. Get me out of my head.

POWERS: …And reminding us that not only is healing a lifelong process, but justice is a lifelong process.

SHAPIRO: Stephen, what stood out to you about this album?

THOMPSON: I think it’s the mixture of beauty and messiness. And to hear this record being so much darker and so much more confrontational and carrying so much more messy feelings, it’s really powerful. And I think at the same time, there’s this production of Rick Rubin which is really magnificent. You can kind of get lost in the whirlwind of this record. And, you know, sometimes her voice pierces through that beauty and really catches you off guard, like in the song “Eat The Acid,” which is one of the singles on that record.

(SOUNDTRACK FROM THE SONG, “EAT THE ACID”)

KESHA: (singing) You said, never eat the acid if you don’t want to be changed like it changed me. You said, all the edges have gotten so jagged now. Everything you saw then cannot be invisible.

THOMPSON: It kind of has this hypnotic build as it goes. And she’s kind of giving this cautionary tale, which is a reflection of a cautionary tale that she got from her mom, basically saying, like, don’t do drugs; it will change you as it changed me. But when you know his story, this cautionary tale goes beyond what it seems.

SHAPIRO: This trip was a decade long, as we said. Why do you think she’s going now?

THOMPSON: Well, I think about the simple fact that these chases have been back and forth and, you know, they’re not one-way. They go back and forth. She is being sued for defamation. She pursues him for the reasons you described in the intro. And I think the cumulative effect of all this conflict – which is not just between her and Dr. Luke, but her and this label that’s supposed to be the guardian of her career – I think the frustration has built up and accumulated in a way that she can’t just ignore it in the records she puts out.

POWERS: Stephen, that’s such a great idea. And I think that’s why this record isn’t just about the story of Kesha but the story of pop artists in general. I mean, so many pop stars get to this point where they’ve been put in a box and they want to refuse the bonds, you know, that contained them. And Miley Cyrus did the same recently, but this record goes even further than what Miley did.

SHAPIRO: Do you think we hear this album differently because of the settling of accounts with Britney Spears and, more broadly, the settling of accounts with so many female figures who have been – I don’t know – fired or terminated, from Pamela Anderson to Lorena Bobbitt, who are obviously of different generations. But there’s been this kind of broader reassessment – Janet Jackson and more.

POWERS: Yes, I think so. I mean, the name that came to mind was Amber Heard, you know, a woman who just had to endure public humiliation just to tell her story. And a lot of that – I mean, what do you think, Stephen? I think a lot of this record is about that particular situation of being a famous person and knowing that every time you speak there’s going to be a chorus that will contradict you, beat you down, and you won’t have no escape one way.

TOMPSON: Yeah. I mean, Ann, I know you’re a fan of the song on this record, “Hate Me Harder”…

POWERS: Yeah, I love that.

THOMPSON: …it’s related to that. And in a way, it’s a very simple, very common refrain that you hear in a lot of pop music, a lot of hip hop, a lot of R&B — like, come see me, haters.

(SOUND EXTRACTION OF SONG, “HATE ME HARDER”)

KESHA: (Singing) You say I’m finished. You say I’m a has-been. You say I look older. Nobody was asking. Fortunately, the joke is on you. I have nothing more to prove.

THOMPSON: That’s what this song does. But at the same time, she’s clearly an artist who is reflecting on her own reputation and understanding that there are people now that anything she says can and will be used against her not just, you know, in court , but just in society. media and in the conversation around her. And I think she’s doing a good job of taking that situation, which in a lot of ways is – her situation is specific to her, but she’s taking it and making it kind of a larger, more universal song for anybody who’s feeling under siege .

CREDENTIALS: I have a very specific answer to that, which is, you know, I live in Tennessee, and there are a lot of people in that state who feel very unsafe right now. And I consider “Hate Me Harder” as an anthem for all those people who are facing legal challenges, political challenges, feeling like they might have to get away from home. I mean…

SHAPIRO: You talk about anti-drag laws, limiting trans medical treatment, and so on.

POWERS: Completely. And “Hate Me Harder” is an anthem for those people.

(SOUND EXTRACTION OF SONG, “HATE ME HARDER”)

KESHA: (singing) There’s nothing left that I haven’t heard. And I can take it, so hurt me. Hate me harder. Hate me harder.

SHAPIRO: I got to know Kesha as a creator of danceable party hits that didn’t have a lot of depth.

(LAUGH)

SHAPIRO: Sorry. Is there a sign of this facet of his personality on this album?

POWERS: Well, I wanted to talk about ‘Only love can save us now’. It’s a banger, you know? And it sort of references the Kesha we loved brushing her teeth with Jack Daniel’s, you know? It starts – she compares herself to Evel Knievel, but it also contains this complexity that we’re talking about. You know, on some points, it’s a little bitter. It’s angry, but then it goes back to that redemptive chorus that almost sounds like a gospel chorus. It’s a wonderful jumble of emotions. And yes, there are jokes because you know what? Kesha is also a great comic book artist. It must not be forgotten. She is the queen of hilarious jokes. And thank goodness she hasn’t completely lost her sense of humor.

SHAPIRO: This is our group chat. NPR Music’s Stephen Thompson and Ann Powers talk about Kesha’s new album “Gag Order.” Thanks to you two.

TUMPSON: Thank you, Ari.

POWERS: Thank you, Ari.

(SOUNDTRACK FROM THE SONG, “ONLY LOVE CAN SAVE US NOW”)

KESHA: (Singing) Only love can save me. Oh please, my God. I need your love now.

