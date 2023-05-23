Why love dictates the life of Bollywood’s top young superstar

“What if I stop playing tomorrow or if I can’t play for some reason? I’d like to believe that I’m someone who thinks 70 steps ahead.” Alia Bhat

As far as Alia Bhatt can remember, she has always been immersed in the world of stories. “My grandfather used to tell me stories all the time, he had three characters named Chunnu, Munnu and Gunnu and they always went on adventures, hiking and picnicking,” the 30-year-old actor told VICE.

“This love for stories was also the reason why I often made up stories. I called my grandmother when I was a child and told her that I [was] sitting with frogs. Naturally, she was joking and telling my mom that her daughter wasn’t normal,” Bhatt added.

However, the fantasy worlds she inhabited as a girl are far removed from the characters she portrayed on screen as one of India’s finest young actors. These include a migrant laborer from the Indian state of Bihar who navigates unemployment in a world fueled by drugs and ruled by men in Udta Punjaba real sex worker who once ran Mumbai’s brothels in Gangubai Kathiawadiand a devoted wife who sets out on a path of revenge after her seemingly loving husband turns violent in the Netflix original darlings.

When she debuted in the 2012 film student of the year, Bhatt has captured the national consciousness in a way that few actors have. In the roles she subsequently took on, she seemed to have both the foresight and the luck to avoid being inserted into stereotypical roles.

“When I got into filmmaking, it wasn’t a day job or a means to an end in any way. It was part of my ingrained need to be a dreamer. It’s not not like I spent my whole life on a film set. I didn’t even understand how movies were made,” Bhatt said.

This might seem like a surprising thing to say, given that both of Bhatt’s parents – Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan – are filmmakers in their own right, although Razdan is better known as an actor. “On the first day of filming, I was confused as to why there was only one camera, as I assumed there would be 75 cameras filming you all the time.”

Beyond the Movies

For any creative, the fear of being out of place is very important. For an actor who is a woman, especially in India, this is perhaps even more true.

Bhatt is aware that life has a way of taking strange turns that don’t always go as planned. “What if I stop playing tomorrow or just can’t play for some reason? I’d like to believe I’m someone who thinks 70 steps ahead,” she said.

That’s when the genesis of having his own brand happened, a brand that was more than just “one of those celebrity-run brands that bears the actor’s name”, without any real involvement from the celebrity herself. Bhatt was keen to create something deeper – a conscious brand for a changing world. Launched in India in 2020 and soon to be available in the United Arab Emirates, Bhatt’s Ed-A-Mom is aimed at children from 2 to 17 years old, pregnant women, new mothers and infants.

Ed-A-Mamma claims to use only natural fibers rather than polyester or any other synthetic fibers because natural fibers are durable and biodegradable. This includes winter clothing. Trims and knobs are nickel and plastic free. Scraps of fabric are reused to make potli bags and headbands, even clothing labels are made to be reused as bookmarks. “We added the sustainability angle not just for fun, but because it was part of the brand story. I was simultaneously working on a series of stories around a little girl and her dog, Ed, going on an adventure We started from fashion, but the idea is to go into different categories involving children.

In support of other women

Bhatt has consciously ensured that the projects she signs up for and invests in are aided and supported by women of her own brand as well as others. “It is important for women to support each other because there is a narrative that women only know how to fight each other. We are sensitive and resilient. Today, as an entrepreneur, I admire women like actresses Katrina Kaif from Kay Beauty, Deepika Padukone from 82°E and even Falguni. [Nayar] of Nykaa. Showing off when there’s so much judgment is not easy,” she said.

Speaking on whether gender plays a role in how projects are run, Bhatt thinks there is indeed some nuance that comes into play. She cites the example of the 2018 film Razi in which she plays an Indian spy in Pakistan, written and directed by Meghna Gulzar. “I could be that spy who’s kinda tough and rough, but [Meghna] wanted me to be a sweet spy wearing floral, feminine salwar-kameez,” she explained. “This idea that just because I’m soft doesn’t mean I don’t have balls of steel came from her as a filmmaker.”

In the movie 2022 darlings, Helmed by fellow female Jasmeet K. Reen, who is making her filmmaking debut, Alia plays a housewife from a low-income household who is married to an alcoholic and abusive husband. For the role, Bhatt says she had to learn how to cook, including chopping tomatoes and onions. “It comes from a real understanding of being in the kitchen. It’s an empowering thing. There are people who see cooking as a chore. It’s not a chore. You feed souls, there’s has a lot of empowerment and strength in the kitchen, and that nuance comes across in a lot of the scenes.

Bhatt is aware that caregiving is deeply rooted in patriarchy – the same mindset that has facilitated violence against women for eons, from sexual harassment to female infanticide. “I hope that by the time she [her daughter] becomes an adult, the world is not male-inclined. I am not defending 60 women or 40 men. I just say 50-50 and that’s what all women say,” said Bhatt, who gave birth to a daughter in November last year. “The only way it can be like this is to get in the line of sight [of patriarchy in the world] with [other women], right next to you. You can defeat the patriarchy with kindness and lead by example.

“You can defeat the patriarchy with kindness and lead by example. Alia Bhatt

Bhatt’s sister, Shaheen, who has struggled with clinical depression since she was 13, is a source of strength to her because of how candidly she has spoken and written about her mental health journey. Besides her sister, Bhatt’s tight-knit group of friends gives her the support and space she needs, especially on days when she might not feel like going out for a wild party. “I have a group of nine friends who really let me live. There is so much respect in giving space to let the other be. As humans, we are survivors. If we want something, we will ask for it. If we don’t, it doesn’t matter. Supporting does not mean physically holding [another]because it becomes suffocating.

Bhatt acknowledges that self-love is a long and arduous journey, but also believes that small gestures go a long way. Every morning, she makes it a point to hug herself after a yoga session. During her pregnancy, her sister sent her an “I love you” note every morning, which meant a lot to her.

“Loneliness has become a pandemic in itself. One of the biggest contributors is social media and the false sense of reality. Cut it all out and have a chat with your friends, [your] support system, and being in the moment are crucial [ways] by beating it. Self-love isn’t just about putting on a face mask. Self-love is about expressing and validating yourself, and giving yourself the respect you deserve.

Follow Arman on Twitter And instagram.