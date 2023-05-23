Film Policy 2021 Will Open Bollywood And Hollywood In JK: LG Sinha





SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Tuesday that Jammu and Kashmir reflects India’s multicultural ethos and the UT administration has revived film tourism as part of of the 2021 film policy to open the gates of paradise to Bollywood and Hollywood. Addressing the inaugural session of the Third Meeting of the G-20 Tourism Working Group at the SKICC on the shores of Dal Lake, Manoj Sinha said that the UT administration has rolled out a film policy in 2021 to open the doors of Bollywood and Hollywood. In 2022, more than 300 movies and series were shot in J&K, LG said. We’ve included hundreds of new tourist destinations on the UT Tourist Map. Many tourist destinations are already on the world map. In 2022, 18 million tourists visited J&K, contributing 7% of UT’s total GDP. LG Sinha said that the JK administration has not only explored new tourist destinations, but started homestays in various beautiful villages. The young people of J&K are preparing for a bright future. UT reflects the cultural ethos of India, he said. J&K is growing as a digital company. During the last fiscal year, 92,500 projects were completed. The region is undergoing a great transformation. Suggestions that have been put forward at G-20 meetings regarding green tourism, ecotourism and SMEs have already been launched by the J&K administration, LG Sinha added. The LG said it hoped delegates would enjoy the serene and haunting beauty of the famous Dal Lake. Speaking at the MoS for Science and Technology, Dr. Jitendera Singh said that Srinagar offers a wide range of hand embroidery, papier mache, crewel and various other art forms. New industries are emerging and infrastructure is developing rapidly. Luckily, we have the world’s highest railway bridge over the Chenab River in Jammu. We have the lavender farming project in Bhaderwah area of ​​Jammu region where many entrepreneurs from outside have shown interest in starting their business, he said (KNO)



