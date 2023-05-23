Ray Stevenson, actor of Thor’ and Rome dies at 58





British actor Ray Stevenson, known for his starring roles in Thor, Punisher: War Zone and HBO Rome, has died. The burly comedian was 58 years old. Stevenson died on Sunday, his publicist Nicki Fioravante said. several electrical outlets. He had been hospitalized on the Italian island of Ischia following an illness, according to the newspaper La Repubblica. No further information on his cause of death has been released. Stevenson, who was four days away from his birthday, was born on a British Army base in Northern Ireland in 1964. After working as an interior designer in a London architectural firm, Stevenson decided to pursue a acting career. After attending Bristol Old Vic Theater School, he landed roles on British television before being cast as one of the Round Table Knights in 2004’s King Arthur with Clive Owen and Keira Knightley. Ray Stevenson (Jeff Spicer/Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Dis) For two seasons he starred in the HBO series Rome as a soldier in the early Roman Empire. He later also starred in Starz Black Sails as the famous pirate Blackbeard. He will posthumously appear in the Disney Plus series Ahsoka as a Jedi Knight who turns to the dark side and torments lead character Rosario Dawsons. He has also done voice acting for the Star Wars Rebels and The Clone Wars animated series. A brilliant, bold, larger-than-life actor who fulfilled every role he played to the brim… What a loss, his Rome co-star James Purefoy wrote on Twitter. But the 6-foot-4 Stevenson was best known for his badass roles in Hollywood action movies, like Punisher: War Zone, GI Joe: Retaliation, The Three Musketeers and The Other Guys. He played Volstagg in all four Thor films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Stevenson also starred in Netflix’s hit Telugu Oscar-winning action epic RRR as the villainous Governor. He had a role in the dystopian Divergent films focusing on young adults. I will miss you Big Ray! Life is short so make the most of it people, Scott Adkins, his co-star in two Accident Man movies, wrote on Twitter. Stevenson is survived by his wife Elisabetta Caraccia and their three sons.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nydailynews.com/entertainment/movies/ny-ray-stevenson-actor-dies-20230522-2yg66kz575hvpgy5jqlmawtpxm-story.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos