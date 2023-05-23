Entertainment
The 30th Juan de Fuca Festival arrives on Friday
PORT ANGELES — The 30th anniversary of the Juan de Fuca Festival is a big celebration where everyone — of all ages and backgrounds — is included, said Kyle LeMaire, executive director of the Juan de Fuca Foundation for the Arts.
From Friday to Sunday, the days will be busy, he added. More than 60 numbers will perform on five stages. The festival has two new partnerships, four art workshops, free yoga and some 70 artisans and food vendors in the free street fair.
“It’s a little bigger this year,” LeMaire said of the fair, which will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. all three days.
Live entertainment spans the spectrum: classic R&B with Lee Oskar & Friends, brassy funk and rock with MarchFourth, Americana with Rose’s Pawn Shop, 90s hits with Boy Band Review and Port Townsend’s Abakis. The music starts at 5 p.m. on Friday and continues until 10 p.m. on Sunday. Venues include the Vern Burton Community Center and grounds at 308 W. Fourth St., the nearby Masonic Temple at 622 S. Lincoln St., and the Naval Elks Lodge at 131 W. First St.
Admission is free for those 17 and under, unlike in previous years where children 14 and under were free.
Adult three-day passes cost $100 while single-day passes range from $30 for Friday only, $55 for Saturday, and $50 for Sunday only. Students 21 and under with valid ID pay half price.
For more information, visit jffa.org or call the office at 360-457-5411.
This year, for the first time, the Juan de Fuca Festival also offers a mobile application with timetables, a map and information on artists and vendors.
JFFA has started new partnerships with Seattle’s Museum of Pop Culture, or MoPOP, and the Center for Inclusive Entrepreneurship.
The Port Angeles-based center and MOSS, the downtown boutique, are working with JFFA to showcase 18 “Juan de Fuca Debut” artisans, aspiring entrepreneurs who will offer their wares in a new display at the entrance to the fair in street on fourth street.
Nature Girl’s Archers, The Woven Wilds, Left Hand Canvas, Caffeinated Steel and Wicked Stitch Co. are among the early artisans, all of whom are from Clallam County, LeMaire said.
Vendors will be spread throughout the weekend, with six displaying their wares on each of the three days of the festival.
“They each bring their art, their passion, to this commercial level,” LeMaire said.
The MoPOP partnership, meanwhile, will bring four new “Sound Off! Music Showcase acts at the festival. Sound Off!, MoPOP’s mentoring launchpad, features exceptional musicians aged 13-21. The artists who will be coming to the Juan de Fuca Festival are Sadie Hale, MidPak, Wyatt Silva and the band Lavandehayez, all from the Puget Sound metro area.
“We want to support and inspire the next generation of artists,” said LeMaire, “and this partnership allows us to help these young people become performers. The festival will be the first paid concert for most of them. We can’t wait to look back 10 or 20 years from now and know that we were part of their journey.
All of the programming for this festival has been assembled to inspire people of all generations, LeMaire said.
“With our headliners, we want to party,” he added, so MarchFourth, with its 15 musicians, dancers and acrobats, will close Saturday night on the main stage. Then there’s the juxtaposition of Boy Band Review, a ’90s-style boy band on the Friday night main stage, and Tony Furtado, the American acoustic singer and multi-instrumentalist, on the bedroom stage next door.
Local bands include Joy in Mudville, Deadwood Revival, Black Diamond Junction, the Blue Hole Iguanas, Port Angeles Symphony Valhalla Brass, and Kozmopolis. Abakis, who performed JFFA’s Winter Benefit, will bring his own ’90s set back to the Elks Ballroom on Sunday night.
Ballet Victoria, a longtime festival act, will dance in the ballroom at noon Saturday and Sunday; the Seattle Shakespeare Co. will present a 90-minute matinee of “Romeo and Juliet” at the Masonic Temple at 2 p.m. Saturday.
When asked what he and his seven-piece band Lee Oskar & Friends will be playing during their Sunday night set, Oskar replied that it could be Latin, blues, R&B — “anything I feel about the moment. It’s guaranteed,” he added, “to make you feel amazing.”
Oskar promised songs from his upcoming album and 2022’s ‘Never Forget’, and possibly a classic from his days with the band War, whose hits include ‘Low Rider’, ‘The Cisco Kid’, ‘Summer’ and “Spill the Wine”. ”
Stacy Jones, one of the blues artists who uses harmonicas made by Oskar’s company, is also booked at the festival. The Stacy Jones Band is due to play on the main stage at 4 p.m. Sunday, a warm-up for the Oskar and Friends show at 6:30 p.m. that evening.
“It’s kind of a family thing,” said drummer Rick J. Bowen. “Our set will include songs from our 2022 album ‘World on Fire’, as well as selected covers and fan favourites,” he added.
“Maybe if we’re lucky,” Lee Oskar will sit down with us for a bit.
Oskar, 75, noted that his son Nathan now manages harmonica maker Lee Oskar Enterprises so the eldest can focus on music and painting. Oskar, who lives in Everett, is also known for his visual art, which he has exhibited at venues in Sequim.
Oskar promised that his performance will include songs that “will take you to a deep place and take you to a happy place…the music will take you on a journey,” he said.
The Juan de Fuca Festival has gone its own way over the past three decades, LeMaire said. Today, it focuses on education, new artists and multi-generational entertainment.
The outdoor community stage, LeMaire noted, features the Port Angeles High School Choir on Saturday, performing the same concert they performed at Carnegie Hall earlier this spring. This free stage, which sits just outside the Vern Burton Community Center, will also feature local bands, belly dancers and theatre.
Meanwhile, festival workshops include “Uncorked Canvas” paint and slurps with Jesse Joshua Watson and Mahina Hawley, an accordion bookmaking class with Monica Quarto and a “paint and slurp” afternoon for kids. kids with Kaylee Cammack. Registration is available at jffa.org/festival/workshops.
Thirty years later, LeMaire declared, “we are the arts organization of the community”.
________
Diane Urbani de la Paz is a freelance writer living in Port Townsend.

