Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknds Forbidden Love – The Hollywood Reporter

The trailers set us up for a memorable, haunting moment. In the first teaser for the highly anticipated HBO series The idola title card advertised the show as a product of the “sick and twisted minds” of Euphoria director Sam Levinson and international pop star Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye. The second alluded to an origin story: “Hollywood gutters,” he said.

It’s always a bit suspicious when shows try to present themselves as edgy. What are they trying to prove? This obvious effort to make The idol sounding controversial took an ironic turn when the series was bombed rolling stone report. Interviews with a dozen people from the cast and crew revealed that the series, initially billed as an exploration of the seedy underbelly of Hollywood and the music industry, became what it tried to satirize. Sources claimed that after director Amy Seimetz was replaced by Sam Levinson, the drama’s perspective changed. Instead of subtly confusing the misogynistic and predatory nature of the company, The idol became a forbidden love affair – the stuff of a toxic man’s fantasy.

The idol The essential

Try too hard.

Place: Cannes Film Festival (Out of Competition)

Broadcasting date : Sunday, June 4 (HBO)

Discard: Lily-Rose Depp, Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, Rachel Sennott, Suzanna Son, Ramsey, Hank Azaria, Troye Sivan, Dan Levy, Da’vine Joy Randolph, Eli Roth, Hari Nef, Jane Adams, Jennie Ruby Jane, Mike Dean , Moses Sumney

Creators: Reza Fahim, Sam Levinson, Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye





by Levinson The idol unfortunately confirms this story. This is an older and even more stylized version of Euphoriais the second season. Instead of a high school girl navigating her addictions, it’s a grieving pop star trying to stage a comeback. Jocelyn (a persuasive Lily-Rose Depp) has spent the last year recovering from heartbreak and her mother’s death from cancer. In the first of two episodes of The idol presented at Cannes, we see Jocelyn take control of a photographer. He asks her to give “sexy”, “studious”, “vulnerable” and “emotional”. As Jocelyn runs, the camera zooms out to reveal an entire operation buzzing around her. The photographer hovers, her assistant is texting in the corner, her managers are chatting outside, and the privacy coordinator makes a desperate attempt to make sure the pop star’s nudity pilot is tracked. The stars, the series tells us, are businesses.

In the background of the shoot, Jocelyn’s label manager, Nikki (an excellent Jane Adams), argues with the star’s creative director (Troye Sivan), who is against Jocelyn baring her chest for the filming of the album cover. She tells him to “stop blocking America”. This brief moment announces the show’s intent and raises a metaphorical hand to the new enemies: sex sells, and The idol delights in it.

To what end is not very clear. The idollike this second season of Euphoria, works almost exclusively on vibrations. Levinson applies his efficient and elegant direction to every scene. Some of them are dynamic, others are contradictory and most are confusing. It makes you wonder if by dint of trying to be transgressive, the show ends up becoming regressive. Jocelyn asserts her free will in the first ten minutes, only to give it up every conceivable moment. Rarely does a scene go by without the camera showing flashes of her tits or her ass. You start to wonder if this is leading to anything, and by episode two it seems likely that it probably isn’t.

Jocelyn’s relationship with Tedros (Tesfaye, a bit stiff), a nightclub manager and self-help guru with dubious motives, evolves in a similar fashion. Their courtship — captured in consciously directed scenes covered in soapy score — builds so quickly it’s hard to believe. They meet at Tedros’ club, where Jocelyn hangs out after a hard day. She struggles to pull off her choreography for a music video, a photo of her with cum on her face just went viral and a reporter from vanity lounge (Hari Nef) was waiting to interview him for a big profile.

In the club, Jocelyn makes eye contact with Tedros and the rest is history. Levinson introduces their flirtation in the blink of an eye: Jocelyn and Tedros spot each other across the room; he asks her to dance on the loudspeakers of the club; they end up kissing in a random stairwell. It all sounds like a music video for a Drake single. Jocelyn’s attraction to Tedros is explained in an astonishing conversation with her best friend and assistant Leia (a particularly wonderful Rachel Sennott). When Leia cautiously advises Jocelyn against seeing Tedros because he has “rapist” vibes, the amorous pop star admits that’s why she loves him. None of this inspires faith in Jocelyn’s agency.

The idol shows glimmers of potential when he stops trying so hard to be shocking. There is an ardor in the sex scenes between Depp and Tesfaye that kills any sense of eroticism. It’s a relief when the show moves away from them and focuses on Joceyln’s struggle to stage a comeback. Her mother’s death left Jocelyne vulnerable and unmoored. Her unpredictable moods keep her management team on edge, but they’ve also left Jocelyn with no sense of herself. When we see the young star trying to re-engage with music — through a conversation with Tedros or physically taxing music video rehearsals — the series feels like it’s working towards a more interesting thesis instead of simply be a long advertisement for a cursed experiment.

The same goes for Levinson’s depiction of the machinations of the music industry. At one point, Adams’ Nikki tells Jocelyn — via an eviscerating, scene-stealing monologue — that to her team, she is indeed more of a product than a person. It comes after the singer spent a night with Tedros and recorded a new version of a label-approved single. These attempts to explore – to, in Jocelyn’s words, create music that will last long after it – are met with awkward reluctance and disapproval. The confrontations between Jocelyn and her team expose the ridiculous cruelty of fame and being a public figure. They also, paradoxically, make Jocelyn feel more like a person than a product.