G20 Kashmir meeting focuses on film tourism as Bollywood celebrities join discussions

Srinagar: With the participation of some Bollywood film celebrities, film tourism is the main topic of discussion at the G20 Kashmir Tourism Working Group meeting at Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Center (SKICC) on scenic shores of Dal Lake.

Famous Indian actor, producer and entrepreneur Konidela Ram Charan, popularly known as Cherry, arrived in Srinagar on a special plane on Monday. He spoke at length about India as a film tourism destination. His lecture was followed by a large panel discussion on the economic benefits and impact of film tourism on the destination.

Officers associated with the G20 told India Narrative that some prominent Bollywood celebrities, including producer Boney Kapoor with his two daughters, actress Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, would arrive here and join discussions with G20 delegates and panelists on Tuesday. . for shooting an unprecedented 370 films in Kashmir in 2022-23, officials say.

Panelists from India, Singapore, Mauritius, Nigeria, South Africa and Brazil highlighted various country-specific challenges and catalysts adopted to promote destinations through films.

Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy, Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office Dr Jitendra Singh and Union Tourism Secretary Arvind Singh also took the floor during the afternoon session. A 75-minute session on the untapped potential of film tourism in IndiaPromoting Incredible India” has been scheduled at SKICC on Tuesday morning. This too will be addressed by Ministers Mr Reddy and Jitendra Singh. J&K Tourism Secretary, Syed Abid Rashid will speak on setting the context and potential of Jammu and Kashmir for film tourism”. A brief documentary on film tourism will also be screened in the auditorium.

The Senior Director and CEO of the Motion Picture Association, Lohita Sujith, will present a global perspective on film tourism and lessons for developing film tourism in India. Aashish Gupta, Consulting CEO, Federation of Indian Tourism and Hospitality Associations will discuss the potential of film tourism in India with a comparative study of key state policies and strategies needed to promote film tourism in India.

Secretary of the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Apurva Chandra will give a presentation on the role of the Film Facilitation Bureau in promoting film tourism.

There will be two more sessions on film tourism. A 105-minute session will focus on state policies and best practices for film tourism. He will discuss in detail the film tourism policies of Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. It will among others be addressed by Principal Secretary for Tourism, Rajasthan, Gayatri Rathore, Chief Executive and Commissioner for Tourism, Gujarat, Sourabh Zamsingh Pardhi, and MD Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board and Principal Secretary for Tourism, Madhya Pradesh, Shekhar Shukla .

Amitabh Kant, a former Niti Aayog official and now Indias G20 Sherpa, said during Monday’s session that Kashmir was the space of innumerable film shooting advantages. He made a major announcement that as many as 370 films had applied for permission to shoot in Kashmir over the past year.

The best destination in the world to shoot a movie and shoot a romance cannot be a better place than Kashmir. We will help you bring more and more romance, glamor and nature into your movies, Kant said.

During the film-tourism event of #G20 in Kashmir, I talked about how Kashmir with its breathtaking locations was a staple in almost every Bollywood movie of the 60s.

Film Bobby has added to the popularity of Kashmir and recently Lakshya, Highway, Raazi, Haider were filmed here. pic.twitter.com/gma4JjH9th Amitabh Kant (@amitabhk87) May 23, 2023

Referring to the global village, Kant said that where globalization requires the flow of ideas and the flow of unique cultures and the flow from one place to another, Kashmir has it all. There is no better place than Kashmir with all its peace, progress and prosperity with its unique culture, with its unique handicrafts, with its unique art forms, he said, indicating that the delegates will see much of it in the coming days.

May you all enjoy Kashmir as the greatest place not only for film tourism but also as an excellent tourist and holiday destination. Enjoy it, relax and treat it as your greatest stress buster you’ve ever had, he added.

Kant’s speech marked the start of the three-day event at SKICC.

Invoking Bollywood’s centuries-old love affair with Kashmir, Kant said no Bollywood film is considered complete without filming in Kashmir at some point. Without Kashmir, no romance in India was complete, he added.

In the address, Union Tourism and Culture Minister G. Kishan Reddy said that India will be a one stop shop for film production with beautiful locations, talented technicians, post-production facilities. state-of-the-art production that could create stunning visuals. with world-class sound effects.

Quoting Kalhanas Rajtarangini, Reddy said the gods often come down to sit on the shores of Srinagar lakes as this place has captured the imagination of artists, nature lovers and now filmmakers who would kick start filmmaking. in Jammu and Kashmir. Many famous national and international films have been shot in Jammu and Kashmir and the biggest goal of the government now is to revive film tourism not only in Kashmir but across the country.

Reddy said the G20 Kashmir was of utmost importance as it would explore the immense potential of film tourism and its contribution to our vibrant tourism industry. Winning two Oscars this year was a historic moment for us for Nattu Nattu Song and for The Elephant Whisperers documentary, Reddy said. He said film tourism is a powerful way to promote tourism potential, as films have a great impact on travel choices attracting tourists from all over the world.

Actor, producer and entrepreneur, Ram Charan, participated in a fireside chat with film critic and journalist Mayank Sharma. During his conversation, Charan said that the beauty of Kashmir is magical as it attracts people to its pristine beauty and majestic mountains.

