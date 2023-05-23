SMPTE Hollywood to Explore Remastering Classic Films for Immersive Sound





SMPTE Hollywood will dive into the intricacies of remastering classic films for modern theaters equipped with immersive sound systems at its May meeting. Sony Pictures Brian Vessa and Warner Bros. Discoverys Doug Mountain will discuss the artistic and technical hurdles involved in creating enhanced, immersive soundtracks for older studio films. The program is produced by Steven B. Cohen and Linda Rosner. Cohen will moderate the discussion scheduled for May 25e at 6:00 p.m. at the Linwood Dunn Theater in Hollywood. The event is free. Register Here: Preparing classic films for screening in modern cinemas, where audiences expect immersive sound experiences, can be complex and challenging. Research may be required to locate the best source items, which often require extensive restoration. Audio sources can include mono composite or DME tracks, as well as stereo, LCR or 5.1 tracks. New sound elements may need to be created before they are all edited and mixed into multitrack and immersive formats. Audio processing software with AI components has also emerged to help in the process. Vessa and Mountain will explore this topic in the context of recent restoration work at Sony Pictures and Warner Bros. They will also present samples of this work, streamed through the Linwood Dunn Theaters 7.1 sound system. Speakers Brian Vessa , Executive Director of Digital Audio Mastering, Sony Pictures, is a dedicated audio professional with over 35 years of industry experience. After attending engineering school at UCLA, he became a sound engineer, producing albums and recording orchestras. He moved into film as a music editor and sound editor, then became a re-recording mixer at Cannon Films and MGM. He then worked in audio restoration at NT Audio before joining Sony Pictures in 1998. Vessa is a member of the AMPAS Sound Branch and AES, and is a member of SMPTE. He is the founding chair of the SMPTE TC-25CSS Technology Committee on Cinema Sound Systems and serves on numerous SMPTE and AES committees.

Mount Doug, Supervising Sound Editor/Re-Recording Mixer, Warner Bros. Post Production Creative Services has been recording, editing and mixing audio for film, television and music for over 40 years. At Warner Bros., he developed a classic feature restoration and mixing methodology and manages mixes for 4K restorations in ATMOS. His first major release for the studio was Antoine Fuquas training day. Other notable restorations include Tornado, Little Shop of Horrors, Superman (4K box), Enter the dragon, National Lantern Holidays, You got mail, rebel without a cause, East of Eden, Cool Hand Luke, Rio Bravo And The Maltese Falcon. Prior to his restoration work, Mountain served as an editor and sound engineer for many years. He was also a consulting engineer for the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (NARAS), including sound design and engineering for the Grammys for 26 years. Moderator Steven B. Cohen, Senior Sales Manager, HCLTech, has worked in media for over 45 years and is recognized as a leading film technologist and tool builder. In his current role, he supports digital transformation across platforms and products for media-related businesses. He began his career as a freelancer with IATSE Locals 160 and 695 where he was involved in projection, sound and video engineering. His varied career also includes roles such as member of the 1984 Olympics broadcast team, ADR/Foley and re-recording mixer, executive producer of the documentary Cutting Edge: The Magic of Video Editingand specialist in remote collaboration, digital dailies, digital projection and digital cinema. WHO: SMPTE Hollywood What: Remastering feature films for immersive soundscapes When: Thursday, May 25. 6 p.m. Or: Linwood Dunn Theater, 1313 Vine St, Los Angeles, CA 90028 Cost: Free Register: Here About SMPTE Hollywood branch

SMPTE Hollywood Section was originally organized as a West Coast Section in 1928. Today, as its own SMPTE region, it comprises over 1,200 SMPTE members with a common interest in motion imaging technology in the region of Greater Los Angeles. The Hollywood Section offers monthly free meetings open to SMPTE members and non-members. Meeting information is posted on the Section’s website at https://www.smpte.org/sections/hollywood. About SMPTE SMPTE is the global society for media professionals, technologists and engineers working in the digital entertainment industry. The company fosters a diverse and engaged membership of the technology and creative communities, offering extensive educational offerings, technical conferences and exhibitions, the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal, and access to a rich network of colleagues essential to their professional success. As an internationally recognized standards organization, SMPTE also provides an essential technical framework of engineering standards and guidelines that enable the seamless creation, management, and delivery of media for art, entertainment, and education. in the whole world. SMPTE membership information is available at smpte.org/join.

