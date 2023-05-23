Free arts and entertainment program at Wembley Park

GET READY FOR A SUMMER OF PLAY: FREE ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAM RETURNS TO WEMBLEY PARK

Wembley Park unveils huge lineup of over 100 free live performances throughout the summer

Live music, circus arts, dance performances, urban sports demonstrations, street art and more open to participants of all ages

The events will take place from May to September 2023

Wembley Park, London’s most exciting new area, has launched its Summer of Play 2023 programme. Packed with a diverse range of free events including live music, dancing, circus skills, urban sports and arts and crafts, the program will run until the end of September, providing an unforgettable summer experience for visitors and residents.

The festivities kicked off earlier this month when music lovers rejoiced in the return of the Wembley Park Live programme, now in its fifth year. Brought to you by Wembley Park and Busk in London, Wembley Park Live features a full range of live musical performances across the neighborhood from Thursday to Sunday.

Music lovers can expect free performances from popular artists such as Lucy May Walker, John Clapper, Freddie Joon and an exciting roster of new talent. Performances will span different genres, from classical to country, folk to pop and many more, with most taking place on Samovar Space’s remarkable Sound Shell stage, which has proven popular with artists and audiences alike.

In addition to the busy live music schedule, a lively day will also be organized by BollyRed Dance on Saturday May 20th. Audiences of all ages and abilities are invited to attend captivating performances and participate in free Bollywood dance workshops. The festive atmosphere will set the perfect backdrop for a summer of play, bringing together local residents and visitors to Wembley Park in a celebration of outdoor arts and entertainment.

Over the next few weeks, attendees can enjoy a wide range of free events, from beatbox performances and skateboarding lessons during Boards, Beats and Bikes on June 4, to kids’ dress-up dance sessions themed around space with Dancetronauts on August 5, and arts and crafts. workshops on July 29 offering messy fun for the whole family.

Exciting highlights also include circus lessons by Tish & The Circus Bus on June 18, urban sports demonstrations, Parkour shows, contemporary dance performances as well as Traceworks workshops on August 20 and even the chance to participate in the ultimate dance party with Speaker Box Street. Party in early September.

Other highlights include the Shubbak Festival’s presentation of Taroo, a parkour and circus comedy show that tells stories from streets around the world. This extraordinary performance will take place at Espace Samovar on Friday, June 30.

Another popular event will be the Brent Music Service Summer Concert, taking place at The Undercroft below the Olympic Steps of Wembley Stadium on Sunday July 2 and featuring some of the Brent region’s most talented young artists.

On Sunday July 16, the famous dance company Rambert, currently on tour with their spectacular musical production Peaky Blinders, will organize a day of dance, offering eight half-hour dance classes in many different styles.

Throughout July and August, Play Days, an innovative project conceived by the visionary co-founders of the GameCity Festival and the National Videogame Museum, will transform the iconic Olympic Lane into an extraordinary gaming platform, offering visitors a unique experience of immersive experience where the neighborhood itself becomes an interactive video game console. Harnessing state-of-the-art technology, audiences will have the power to transform everyday household objects and even fruit into controllers, allowing them to operate engaging games displayed on giant digital totems located opposite the entrance to the National Stadium. . This revolutionary fusion of digital and public domain is meant to transport participants to a world where creativity knows no bounds. By seamlessly blending the physical and virtual realms, Wembley Park Play Days events will seek to captivate and inspire visitors, inviting them to explore amazing new ways to play.

Wembley Park has an established reputation for the broad appeal of its community-focused local events. The area is home to the free Wembley Park Art Trail, which features a captivating mix of permanent urban art such as Mr Doodle, Lois O’Hara and Pref, as well as thought-provoking seasonal exhibitions dealing with global and societal issues. From a street party for the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III to a candlelight concert for Valentine’s Day with performers from the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Wembley Park has also featured a wide range of community events in recent months.

“Summer of Play at Wembley Park presents a unique range of formats and mediums, uniting residents, visitors and performers in extraordinary ways. With this diverse program of free, family-friendly events, we aim to embrace the spirit of summer and provide unforgettable experiences for everyone. Josh McNorton, Cultural Director, Wembley Park

All events included in the Summer of Play program will be free and will not require tickets, with attendees able to show up on the day and join at any time. The area is easily accessible, being only 12 minutes from central London by tube and accessible by train and bus, as well as plentiful parking.

The wide range of shows, interactive experiences, classes and more have been designed to provide fun for everyone, free of charge, during the summer months, creating a unique and inclusive neighborhood-wide experience. From high-octane dance and street art performances to live music spanning many genres, Wembley Park is the place to play this summer.

