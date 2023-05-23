RRR actor Ray Stevenson dies, SS Rajamouli writes heartbreaking note

Ray Stevenson, known across India for playing British Governor Scott Buxton in SS Rajamouli’s RRR, has died aged 58. He was also known for playing an Asgardian warrior in the Thor movies and a member of the 13th Legion at HBO Rome. RRR’s official social media handles confirmed the news. SS Rajamouli also wrote a note expressing their grief over the death of the actor. SS Rajamouli (right) with Ray Stevenson on RRR sets.

A photo of RRR’s Ray was shared late Monday night with the caption: What shocking news for all of us on the team! Rest in peace, #RayStevenson. You will forever be in our hearts, SIR SCOTT. #RRRMovie.

RRR Director SS Rajamouli offered his condolences on the death of the famous actor in a heartbreaking note. Sharing a photo from the film sets, he wrote on Twitter, Shocking… I just can’t believe this news. Ray brought so much energy and drive with him to the sets. It was contagious. Working with him was pure joy. My prayers are with his family. That his soul rests in peace.

Many of the actor’s fans also expressed their condolences over his death in the comments section. A fan wrote: Rarely do actors capture the camera. What a solid screen presence he had. May God bless his soul and give strength to his family. I wanted to see him more on screen. Another tweet read: So heartbreaking. He was a fantastic actor. His performance in RRR was spectacular!! We will miss you. RIP.

Ray was also known for his roles as Volstagg in Marvel’s Thor franchise and Othere in Vikings. He voiced Gar Saxon in the Star Wars animated series The Clone Wars and Rebels and was set to join Rosario Dawson in Disney’s upcoming The Mandalorian spin-off, Ashoka.

According to Deadline, Ray was born on May 25, 1964, in Lisburn, Northern Ireland. He began his screen career in the early 1990s, appearing in European TV series and TV movies. His big-screen credits debut was opposite Helena Bonham Carter and Kenneth Branagh in Paul Greengrass’ 1998 drama The Theory of Flight. He then starred in Antoine Fuqua’s King Arthur (2004), Punisher: War Zone by Lexi Alexander (2008), The Book of Eli by The Hughes Brothers (2010) and The Other Guys by Adam McKay (2010).

tt:10