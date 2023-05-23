Entertainment
RRR actor Ray Stevenson dies, SS Rajamouli writes heartbreaking note
Ray Stevenson, known across India for playing British Governor Scott Buxton in SS Rajamouli’s RRR, has died aged 58. He was also known for playing an Asgardian warrior in the Thor movies and a member of the 13th Legion at HBO Rome. RRR’s official social media handles confirmed the news. SS Rajamouli also wrote a note expressing their grief over the death of the actor.
A photo of RRR’s Ray was shared late Monday night with the caption: What shocking news for all of us on the team! Rest in peace, #RayStevenson. You will forever be in our hearts, SIR SCOTT. #RRRMovie.
RRR Director SS Rajamouli offered his condolences on the death of the famous actor in a heartbreaking note. Sharing a photo from the film sets, he wrote on Twitter, Shocking… I just can’t believe this news. Ray brought so much energy and drive with him to the sets. It was contagious. Working with him was pure joy. My prayers are with his family. That his soul rests in peace.
Many of the actor’s fans also expressed their condolences over his death in the comments section. A fan wrote: Rarely do actors capture the camera. What a solid screen presence he had. May God bless his soul and give strength to his family. I wanted to see him more on screen. Another tweet read: So heartbreaking. He was a fantastic actor. His performance in RRR was spectacular!! We will miss you. RIP.
Ray was also known for his roles as Volstagg in Marvel’s Thor franchise and Othere in Vikings. He voiced Gar Saxon in the Star Wars animated series The Clone Wars and Rebels and was set to join Rosario Dawson in Disney’s upcoming The Mandalorian spin-off, Ashoka.
According to Deadline, Ray was born on May 25, 1964, in Lisburn, Northern Ireland. He began his screen career in the early 1990s, appearing in European TV series and TV movies. His big-screen credits debut was opposite Helena Bonham Carter and Kenneth Branagh in Paul Greengrass’ 1998 drama The Theory of Flight. He then starred in Antoine Fuqua’s King Arthur (2004), Punisher: War Zone by Lexi Alexander (2008), The Book of Eli by The Hughes Brothers (2010) and The Other Guys by Adam McKay (2010).
tt:10
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/telugu-cinema/rrr-actor-ray-stevenson-dies-at-58-ss-rajamouli-expresses-grief-says-he-brought-in-so-much-energy-to-sets-101684808444687.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Imran Khan obtains protection from arrest on multiple terrorism charges
- Narendra Modi receives rock star welcome in Sydney as Anthony Albanese hails rich friendship | Australia News
- RRR actor Ray Stevenson dies, SS Rajamouli writes heartbreaking note
- Different way, same result: Rose Zhang again NCAA individual champion
- Summer sunscreens for 2023, ranked by safety and effectiveness
- Keyu Jin on China Regulation, Innovation, Finance and More
- Two unlicensed fishermen from the southeast were caught in nets for illegal fishing
- Myopia Awareness Week: Is myopia curable or reversible?
- Trump News Today: Donald Trump faces virtual silent court appearance as E Jean Carroll seeks new damages
- Bollywood actor Anupam Kher injures shoulder while filming movie – Entertainment
- Seminoles advance to match play at NCAA Championships
- WordPress Google Analytics Plugin Vulnerability Affects Over 3 Million Websites