Hollywood’s Bizarre Meghan Markle References Raises Questions

Possible references to Meghan Markle have appeared in several films raising questions about whether Hollywood screenwriters are making playful connections to the royal.

The Duchess of Sussex has been a cultural force, attracting both fans and anti-fans for several years of high-profile interviews and explosive allegations against the Royal Family.

The little Mermaid is the latest film that critics say could be a subtle nod to Meghan, Kate Middleton and Princess Diana, although the director has denied it. However, it’s not the only film to contain this level of reference to the Duchess. It’s not possible to know if every moment is deliberate, and any that are will likely be considered light asides rather than serious political commentary.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the Endeavor Fund Awards at Mansion House, London on March 5, 2020. Several Hollywood films appear to reference the Duchess.

‘The little Mermaid’

The 2023 remake of The little Mermaid is set to hit theaters on May 26 and features Halle Bailey as Ariel, the mermaid who must give up her voice to marry a prince named Eric.

page 6 reported that, in one scene, Eric tries to guess Ariel’s name, suggesting she might be “Diana” or “Catherine”. After a negative reaction from the mermaid, he adds: “OK, certainly not Catherine.”

Harry’s mother is Princess Diana and Kate Middleton’s real name is Catherine, although the media tended to refer to her as Kate. However, director Rob Marshall denied any connection when a reporter asked him on the red carpet, “True or false, there’s a little nod to Kate Middleton in this movie.”

“Absolutely false,” Marshall said. “I don’t know where it came from. It’s the craziest thing. There’s no truth to it.”

However, Meghan herself compared her story to that of Ariel in the original, after saying she was silenced by Buckingham Palace.

In March 2020, Meghan told Oprah Winfrey that she was watching the 1989 version of The little Mermaid at her and Harry’s Kensington Palace: “I was like, ‘Oh, my god! She falls in love with the prince and because of that she has to lose her voice. But in the end, she finds her voice.”

Oprah asked, “And that’s what happened here? Do you feel like you got your voice back?” Meghan replied: “Yeah.”

The reference in the 2023 release is arguably even more bizarre if not intentional. This would mean that the screenwriters chose the exact film referenced by Meghan herself; did it again with the unique selling point that Ariel is now a woman of color marrying a white prince; then dropped the names of Meghan’s mother-in-law and sister-in-law in the same breath, all by pure coincidence.

Movie buffs might want to judge for themselves how negative Ariel’s response is to the suggestion that she might be called “Catherine.” However, if he is as hostile as page 6 suggests, then the film even correctly identifies where the hostility lies in these key relationships for Meghan and Harry.

‘M3GAN’

M3GAN tells the story of a little girl called Katie. Her parents died in a car accident and she is being raised by her aunt, the creator of the title’s AI robot doll, destined to be every child’s new best friend.

Beyond their names, there are two moments that seem to reference the Royal Family, including a scene in which the M3GAN doll watches Katie play a pretend game.

The girl says, “It’s me, Princess Katie.” Moments later, she adds, “Hey M3GAN, check this out” and shoots an arrow at the doll.

Later in the film, the prototype M3GAN doll is to be publicly demonstrated. The toy company’s chief executive, David, records a promotional video that appears to reference a famous quote from the Duchess.

As he describes how the doll helped Katie recover from the death of her parents, David says, “Look at that face: this child isn’t just surviving, she’s thriving.”

Meghan Markle’s first interview acknowledging the pressures of royal life came with British channel ITV’s Tom Bradby in October 2019. She said: “It’s not enough just to survive something, is it? is not the purpose of life. You have to prosper, you have to feel happy.”

And Meghan told Oprah Winfrey in March 2021 how she and Harry were happier to have left the Royal Family: “Now because we’re actually on the other side, we actually not only survived, but we let’s prosper. You know, that… I mean, it’s miracles.”

‘Meg 2: The Trench’

Jason Statham’s film tells the story of a bald Englishman who, along with other characters, is chased by a megalodon, a type of giant prehistoric shark that actually existed around the same time as the dinosaurs.

Beyond the name and nationality of its protagonist, the film is released on Meghan Markle’s birthday, August 4.

‘Citadel’

Spy thriller Citadelon Amazon Prime, makes a more explicit royal reference when a crime boss compares breaking into an office to get “between the legs of the Duchess of Cambridge”, Kate Middleton’s headline, according to The sun.

The newspaper noted that the show stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas, a friend of Meghan’s, although there is no suggestion that Chopra Jonas played a role in writing the screenplay.

