[INTERVIEW] KARD regards national popularity as its “biggest duty”

Having both male and female members means both opportunities and obstacles for the K-pop quartet KARD, but that doesn’t mean the group compromises in fact, the members believe that being a co-ed group is the reason for which he can talk about sexuality like no other in K-pop.

“What we do as KARD can only be done because it’s us, because we’re a mixed group,” Jiwoo said in an interview with Korea JoongAng Daily on Thursday, ahead of the release of the band’s sixth EP. band “ICKY,” coming out today at 6 p.m.

KARD is a four-member group that debuted in 2017 with two men, J.Seph and BM, and two women, Somin and Jiwoo.

“ICKY” is the quartet’s first album since their last EP “Re:” released last June. The album contains nine tracks with the title track followed by new songs including “Fxxk you”, “Been That Boy”, and “Cake”, as well as the electronic tropical-Latin (EDM) dance music number “Without You”. which was released as a digital single last month. A remix of “Without You” by world-renowned musician DJ Aoki is also included.

The title of “ICKY” is a play on the Korean word ikki, which means foam, and the English expression used to describe something unpleasant. While both words have negative connotations, KARD says it’s meant to sound like, well, “ICKY.”

Like how young English speakers refer to something cool as “nasty” or “sick”, Koreans also use the verb jjeonda, which means dipping or pickling in a liquid, as a compliment. KARD picked up on this commonality to portray the “sticky” sexual tension between men and women using their gender mix as a weapon.

“Our song is sexy enough, but not so sexy that it becomes provocative,” J.Seph said. “That’s why we used the word ‘icky’ to give context another word.”

The lyrics are full of innuendo that may surprise mature listeners, but the lyrics have been toned down for the female parts in consideration of Korea’s conservative culture, according to the members. Yet a changing world allows them to speak more freely about sexuality and having male and female members is the best constitution to do so, the group said.

“Our songs make you feel like you’re listening to a man and a woman talking to each other, like they’re having a conversation,” BM said.

“We think it’s our weapon,” Somin said. “As a mixed group, we can talk about love between men and women like no one else. We can make it beautiful and accompany it with great performances, vocals and rap. We think it’s is something that listeners in all countries can relate to.”

After debuting with the Latin-pop-inspired EDM track “Hola Hola” (2017), KARD pushed for similar sounds in their music, making them more popular overseas than in Korea.

The group gave several performances in the United States, Mexico, Chile, Colombia, Argentina, Brazil and elsewhere. The EP “Hola Hola” peaked at number 3 on the Billboard World Albums chart in 2017, and her second EP “You & Me” peaked at number 4 the same year.

But that’s a different story in Korea, where KARD’s name is usually mentioned by pundits as a unique case of a co-ed band finding success in a market oversaturated with single-sex bands, but the less mainstream musical style. of the group and its particular composition have kept the music of the group at the bottom of the Korean music charts.

KARD described his quest to expand his fandom in Korea as “the biggest duty” in an interview with a Korean press in 2020.

“And we’re still working on our homework,” J.Seph said. “I don’t think the workload has gone down because we can’t just neglect the internal market. We thought a lot about how we could make it work, but it’s not easy. At the same time, we are grateful to be able to think about it because it means we receive so much love from abroad.”

Although having both genders on the team lends depth and versatility to the band’s music, the members are aware that it is difficult for fans to fully immerse themselves in the band, especially in K-pop.

“Loving an artist takes many forms, which are often similar to the affections you would have towards a lover,” J.Seph said. “But with KARD, you can feel like you’re always seeing your boyfriend with a really close friend or vice versa. That might bother some people, and I think that’s part of the reason why our fandom isn’t growing. a lot.”

Somin added, “Our songs are also hard to sing. There’s Jiwoo and me singing melody lines, then suddenly powerful rap lines, and it’s not something you can sing in karaoke.”

The only way to overcome this is to put on great music and performances to become a longtime mixed pop group like Korean trio Urban Zakapa. All the members renewed their contract with DSP Media last year because even if their “homework” seemed difficult, no one wanted to give up.

“It was not about whether or not we would renew our contract and continue as KARD. It was about how we will negotiate our terms because we will continue anyway,” BM said, jokingly adding that he is “very satisfied” with the results.

“At the moment, our goal is to win first place in a TV music show,” BM said. “Just imagining it makes me cry.”

“We want our songs to be heard so much on the streets that our friends and family don’t have to tell us they heard our song,” Jiwoo added.

All difficulties aside, the members said that being part of KARD has been the best experience one could hope for.

“Our profession is about the attention we get from the public, and the size of that attention determines the size of your success,” BM said. “But trying to get people’s attention, there’s so much you have to stay away from. You have to put up with a lot. But I think we did a good job, and that’s the best thing I could have done.”

“I just want a little more, a little more until we become No. 1.”

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]