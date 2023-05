Ray Stevenson, ‘Rome’ and ‘RRR’ actor, dies at 58

British stage, TV and film star Ray Stevenson has died aged 58. File photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License picture May 22 (UPI) — British stage, TV and film star Ray Stevenson has died aged 58. Stevenson’s publicist Nicki Fioravante said the actor died on Sunday after being hospitalized on the Italian island of Ischia, according to the Hollywood journalist. He was on the island filming Frank Ciota’s action movie Cassino on Ischia. His cause of death has not been made public. Stevenson’s death came days before his birthday on Thursday. He was born on May 25, 1964 in Lisburn, Northern Ireland. Stevenson had been involved in many film and television series franchises throughout his 30-year career. His breakthrough role came in 2005 when he played rough-and-tumble gladiator Titus Pullo in the HBO series Rome. At 6-foot-3, Stevenson often found himself playing towering characters, including two roles in Marvel movies. First, Stevenson played the role of Frank Castle in 2008 Punisher: Warzone. Just three years later, he would dress in Thor, playing Volstagg, one of the titular character’s cheerful warrior bands. He reprized the role in two more Thor movies. In 2022, Stevenson swapped his role as hero for villain in Indian Telugu-language surprise hit RRR. The three-hour-plus action epic gained wide appeal during a lengthy streaming run on Netflix. Stevenson played Scott Buxton, the vile governor of a brutal regime in the fictional 1920s tale. Stevenson is set to make his first live-action appearance in the Star Wars universe later this year. He is set to play villainous Baylan Skoll in the Disney+ series Ahsoka. The series begins in August. Jim Brown NFL legend Jim Brown speaks to the media after President Donald Trump pardoned former San Francisco 49ers owner Edward DeBartolo Jr. at the White House in Washington on Feb. 18, 2020. Brown, who was also an activist, actor and is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, died at the age of 87 on May 18. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License picture

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/2023/05/22/uk-ray-stevenson-dies-star-wars-thor/9181684790396/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos