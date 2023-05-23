What do book bans and the Hollywood writers’ strike have in common? Heather MacDonald

Book bans have reached their climax.

In 2022 alone, at least 2,571 unique books were banned or challenged.

The American Library Association reports that challenges to books have doubled in the past year thanks to organized efforts to reshape our nation’s access to information. Fortunately, this list of educational outcomes has met with resistance. Elected officials regularly fend off harmful bills, brave parents have run for positions on school boards that have become hotbeds of contention, and students have protested by the hundreds to have their school libraries free of censorship (see Central York School District).

Through this lens, it is clear that the writers’ strike centered in LA and New York plays a crucial role in modern literary justice. If the writers’ strike were a story unto itself, the pairing of small-town school boards and the bright lights of Hollywood would make an engrossing hero’s journey impossible not to cheer.

Strike

Context of the strike: Every 3 years, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) negotiates a contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

Of more than 11,000 members, 98% voted to strike from May 2 due to the failure of negotiations between screenwriters and studios. Points of contention include technologies such as AI and ChatGPT, paying writers fair residual rights to streaming content, working conditions and salary increases.

In the writers’ strike scenario, greedy studio executives threatening to silence important stories at a crucial moment in history are the obvious choice to play the villain. The WGA estimates that Comcast, Disney, Fox, Netflix, Paramount and Warner Brothers made a total of $28 billion in 2021. The WGA contract would only ask for 2% of those profits.

Discovery chairman David Zaslav (whose name, a picket writer pointed out, already sounds like a villain), has been a leading force in systemic cost-cutting measures that have driven down writers’ salaries . Zaslav, the CEO with a salary of $39 million, commented without the slightest irony that, almost all of us went into this business, you know, with a lot of sacrifice to be part of this journey, and so that’s what is happening to bring us together. »

Last week, Zaslav delivered the commencement address at Boston University which was largely drowned out by boos and cries of pay your writers!

The protagonist of our story

Connecticut Democratic State Rep. Matt Blumenthal recently spoke about the duality of book bans:

The most worrying thing is that there are people who want to deprive individuals of these stories, of these perspectives, who want to impose their will on others. But I think the bright side of it all is a tacit admission that if people have these ideas, they’ll find them compelling. [This is] to determine who becomes the protagonist of America’s story.

Book bans are about power. The power to censor, reject and shape generations and conversations. It’s no coincidence that 7 of the 10 most difficult books of the last year have LGBTQIA+ themes. Blumenthal speaks to the undeniable fact that there is also power in stories, and the target of these books should also serve as a benchmark for what kinds of stories are most needed right now.

The stories we enjoy in shows, movies, and digital content are no different. In the face of a coordinated attack on books, the writers’ guild and professional writers are all the more important.

The variety of stories they can tell depends heavily on the negotiations going on right now. A big point of contention in the strike is the WGA’s allegation that the studios intentionally devised ways to create a gig economy within a union workforce. By following the plan of Airbnb, Uber and Doordash, major studios have been able to move workers from stable, reasonably paying jobs to low-quality freelance jobs.

This has consequences.

When writers are unable to make a living, already disenfranchised groups will be the first to fall. Since the last writers’ strike in 2007, WGA membership has become younger and more diverse, which has undoubtedly led to more diverse storytelling. Many writers picketing during the strike point at Abbott Elementary, an ABC TV show, and Best Picture Winner Everything Everywhere All at Once, a film produced by A24, are prime examples of how different points of view create profitable content.

Underpaying writers, not paying fair residuals on streaming content, and racking up record profits at the top is a systematic degradation of progress and virtually guarantees that marginalized voices in film and television will be silenced, as well than thousands of banned books.

resist inertia

Paying writers fairly leads to better results. It’s no guesswork, we’ve been here before. Jon Stewart spoke about his efforts over nearly two decades to bring a diversity of viewpoints to The Daily Show. Stewart realized that his paid staff had all started out as unpaid interns.

“But any intern who could afford to take three months off from college and spend that time polishing your grapes is going to come from an affluent background, so all the people you hired were all at a very socioeconomic level. pupil. By paying the interns, you suddenly get a much more diverse group of people coming in.

Takeaway meals

This writers’ strike is one of the largest entertainment strikes in recent history. The WGA has public support on its side with a survey showing that more than 80% of people are aware of the strike, as well as pro-union sentiment being at its highest level since the 1980s.

Beloved shows like Stranger Things, SNL, White Lotus, Euphoria, The Last of Us, and Abbott Elementary have all announced they are on hiatus until the writers are given satisfactory contracts.

Studio executives should work alongside the writers guild to build a future in entertainment that acts as an antidote to censorship and the undeniable decline in diversity of thought in our country. Entertainment and art serve as a cultural touchstone for society, and this is an incredible opportunity for Hollywood to be a force for good and help craft a strong storyline to fight book-banning fascists. who are doing their best to rewrite history.

If all else fails, I have to imagine it would be easier to replace studio executives with ChatGPT than writers.