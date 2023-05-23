



The hubbub of the kart Publisher, La Commerciale: Wow! A go-kart track and an entertainment park. Sounds good, doesn’t it? Maybe! Before we put ourselves in a position where we need a new tax to pay for things purchased with previous taxpayers’ money, perhaps a deep dive into the proposed park is a prudent first step. As many economists are now speculating, the US economy is heading into an inflation-driven recession. First, some good economic news from Pine Bluff. Over the past 12 months, our unemployment rate peaked at 5.7% in October 2022 and has steadily declined to 3.6% in March 2023, which equates to an improvement of 665 people who are currently working. Fantastic! Now back to the amusement park. The cost of the amusement park, which includes a go-kart track, is around $3 million. Do we expect this to be a financially self-sustaining project, or will this be something our grandchildren will pay for? Has Go Forward Pine Bluff management, or members of our city council, shared a financial pro-forma on the amusement park? Before commitments are made and large sums ($1 or $2,000) are allocated to this project, is the financial viability of the park something important to share? In terms of financial viability, the requirement of more than 200 guests per day, each day of a five-month entertainment season, at more than $20 per person, does seem like a reasonable goal to achieve for the amusement park? If that’s not achievable in the first year, what would be your best-case scenario as the US economy struggles to avoid a recession? Are we blindly trying to hit a home run, when maybe, right now, an RBI base hit would give us the lead? Moving forward Pine Bluff waited six years to launch the amusement park project. Should we wait a little longer and pull the reins before spending our last penny on what appears to be a project with a less than desirable outcome? As mentioned above, we have good momentum, let’s not waste it. If we work together as one, we will win! If we refine and execute a good, solid game plan, we will win! We can have stars, but if they decide they are more important than the team (Pine Bluff), put one in the lost column. Let’s play smart as a team. Each team member is as important as the one they work alongside. We must all contribute to the same cause: to see that the worth of every citizen of Pine Bluff has the opportunity to grow! Mike Lankford, pine cliff

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.arkansasonline.com/news/2023/may/23/go-kart-hubbub/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos