Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor walks with her son Vayu in London; her husband shares an adorable photo – News





The couple welcomed their baby boy in August 2022 Photo: Instagram By CT office Published: Tue, May 23, 2023, 11:47 AM Last update: Tue, May 23, 2023, 12:03 PM Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, the much-loved Bollywood couple, are known for their adorable displays of affection on social media, setting relationship goals for their fans. Currently, the couple is in London, accompanied by their son, Vayu. Their joy at becoming parents has been evident since the birth of their baby boy in August 2022. Anand recently took to Instagram to share a photo of Sonam and Vayu. The photo captured Sonam strolling through a London park, holding little Vayu in a baby carrier. She hugged him, showing us their strong mother-son bond. Sonam opted for a black t-shirt paired with checked trousers and a matching overcoat for their outing to the park, while baby Vayu wore a black and white striped cap, although his face is not visible in the photo . The mother-son duo appeared stylish as they enjoyed their walk together. Anand captioned the photo, “#EverydayPhenomenal #VayusParents.” After Anand shared the adorable photo, Sonam commented, “He is the cutest.” Family members Maheep Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor also left heart emojis. The actress recently opened up about her post-pregnancy skincare routine and she doesn’t want to lose weight on a diet. Sonam was quoted as saying, “I haven’t returned to where I was and I’m not even pushing myself. I’m still nursing and hope to continue for at least a year. Your body needs food, rest and energy while you do I’m not on a crazy diet, I exercise, I exercised throughout my pregnancy and am in good health I took care from me throughout my pregnancy and I will continue to do so and not check the scale. THE neerja the actress will soon be back on our screens in a film called Blind, which also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey.

