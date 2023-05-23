Actor Ray Stevenson, Volstagg in ‘Thor’, dies at 58





Ray Stevenson, the Northern Irish actor best known for his roles in Marvels Thor films, the Star Wars franchise, RRR and the TV series Rome, has died aged 58. His representative Brett Norensberg said he died in Italy on Sunday but did not give further details. Italian newspaper La Repubblica reported he had been taken to hospital while in Italy shooting Cassino in Ischia and died shortly afterwards. The film, directed by Frank Ciota, had Mr. Stevenson in the lead role as a former action movie star trying to revive his career, according Deadline. Mr. Stevenson has often appeared in films and TV series set in a grittier, bloodier time and place. He played a Knight of the Round Table who fought as hard as he drank in King Arthur; a powerful politician in a dystopian future in the Divergent films; a heavily bearded ax warrior from the Thor series; an 18th century pirate on television in Black Sails; and a villain in the upcoming Star Wars Ahsoka show. In its review of Rome, The Washington Post praised his performance, writing that Mr. Stevenson brought much-needed color and zest to his role as the very physical and vigorous Titus Pullo. The Emmy-winning series, set in the 1st century BC and airing from 2005 to 2007, featured Mr. Stevenson as one of two protagonists steeped in historical fiction storylines. In 2011, he was rambunctious and menacing in the otherwise unremarkable Kill the Irishman, writes The Post. He made the leap to South Asian films with RRR (2022), one of the most expensive Indian films ever made and a hit with audiences. Mr. Stevenson played antagonist Scott Buxton, a governor of the British Raj, who kidnaps a child. He was 56 when we were shooting this difficult scene but he didn’t hesitate to perform this stunt. We will forever cherish your presence on the sets of #RRRRay Stevenson. Left too early pic.twitter.com/LdzecSIO2H — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) May 23, 2023 The Disney Plus series Ahsoka had already wrapped filming and will broadcast on the streaming platform in August. He had also voiced a villain in two of the franchise’s animated series, Star Wars: Rebels and Star Wars: The Clone Wars. We were lucky enough to have Ray join the Star Wars galaxy as Gar Saxon in Star Wars Rebels, and then more recently as Baylan Skoll in Ahsoka, a statement on the LucasFilms StarWars.com site says. His ability to play a villain, while being such a kind and caring person in reality, is a testament to his incredible talent. Mr Stevenson initially studied architecture but switched to acting and learned his trade at Bristol Old Vic Theater School. His other credits include Punisher: War Zone, The Other Guys, The Three Musketeers, Vikings and Dexter. He has three sons with the Italian anthropologist Elisabetta Caraccia, the Associated press reported.

