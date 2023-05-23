Hollywood Star to Play Hudson Valley Legend in New Movie





Now the Hudson Valley is used to hosting film crews who use our beautiful landscapes as backdrops for their fictional films and television shows. This time, the Hudson Valley itself (and one of its most famous inhabitants) will also be the star. A new film from director James Mangold (Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate, The Wolverine) will focus on Bob Dylan’s early career. Timothée Chalamet will star as Dylan, but there’s another A-lister who will star as one of the Hudson Valley’s most treasured legends: Pete Seeger. Pete Seeger performing in 1967 (folkarchivist via YouTube) Pete Seeger performing in 1967 (folkarchivist via YouTube) Benedict Cumberbatch plays Pete Seeger in new Bob Dylan biopic Mangold recently revealed that the film, titled A complete strangerwill feature none other than two-time Oscar-nominated actor Benedict Cumberbatch as Hudson Valley folk legend Pete Seeger. Reports share that Pete Seeger (played by Cumberbatch) will have a prominent place in the film, as Seeger “had a huge impact on young Dylan, helping him land a record deal, pursue his activism and invite him to play at the Newport Folk Festival”. Hudson Valley residents had a lot to say about the announcement. Pete Seeger at Madison Square Garden in 2009 (Bryan Bedder/Getty) Pete Seeger at Madison Square Garden in 2009 (Bryan Bedder/Getty) Hudson Valley, NY reacts to Benedict Cumberbatch playing Pete Seeger “What???”, was the first shocked reaction. “Maybe he’ll come check out Beacon, as part of his research,” another comment offered. While some shared their surprise that a British actor was playing an American folk legend, others pointed out their uncanny resemblance (below). Kevin Winter via Getty/folkarchivist via YouTube Kevin Winter via Getty/folkarchivist via YouTube Director James Mangold Director James Mangold is no stranger to biopics. His movie of 2019 Ford versus Ferrari was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Picture and in 2005 walk the linecentered on the life of Johnny Cash, won Reese Witherspoon the Oscar for Best Actress. THE movie will begin production later this summer, but there is no word yet on plans to shoot locally. They would be in good hands, however, as the Hudson Valley has become one of Hollywood’s favorite spots. Check out some hometown movies and TV shows below. 25 movies and TV shows filmed in the Hudson Valley since 2020 Here is a compiled list of the 25 movies and TV shows that have filmed in the Hudson Valley since 2020. 10 TV Shows and Movies You Didn’t Know Were Made in Newburgh, New York

