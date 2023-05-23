Veteran actor Sarath Babu is no more





Actor Sarath Babu, who had a compelling screen presence and played leading and supporting roles in numerous films in multiple languages, died in Hyderabad on Monday. He had been hospitalized for some time. Tall, striking, handsome and sartorially elegant, the bespectacled actor looked more like a corporate professional who had been cast in the role by the director. He starred in some memorable song sequences from Tamil cinemas and was a proficient lead and supporting actor as well as an on-screen villain. He was the Aravind Swamy of the 1970s and 1980s. Who can forget the dashing engineer, Kumaran, in Mahendrans Malarum Mullum and the iconic song, Senthazham Poovil Vanthadum Thendral, under the cinematography of Balu Mahendra, asked writer Suka. Sarath Babus’ father was a hotelier and wanted his son to take over his business. But Sarath Babu wanted to become a policeman. That dream came crashing down when he developed nearsightedness during his college years and was unable to clear physical exams. People told my mother that I was beautiful and that I should try to make movies. The professors at my university said the same thing, and it stuck in my head. My father was against it, but my mother supported me. I thought that even if I failed, I could fall back on the family business. In my heart, I knew I had no place in business or politics. I answered an ad in the newspaper for new faces for a film, and I passed the audition easier than expected, the actor had said in an interview with The Hindu. Director Balachander featured him in Tamil film Pattina Pravesam. He had memorable roles in films starring the reigning heroes of that period Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth, including that of Venkatachalam, the heroines’ brother in Nizhal Nijamagiradhu; Ragupathy, who would protect his friend’s body from being drenched in Salangai Oli; Prakash, the health officer of Mahendrans Uthiripookal; and friend turned foe, Ashok, in Annamalai. Film by director Raj Bharath Uchakattam portrays the handsome, soft-spoken actor as a gruesome serial killer. It also became a box office success. In Kanavugal Karpanaigal, he played the love interest of a teenage girl, and the song Vellam Pole Thullum Ullangale showcased the talent of Gangai Amaran as Music Director. Paadi Va Thendral from the movie Mudivalla Arambam;Koonthalile Megam Vanthu Since Bala Nagamma;Naan Oru Ponnoviyam kanden And Naan Unna Nenachen Since Kannil Theriyum Kathaikal; And Naana Paaduvathu Naana Since Nool Veli are some of the songs featuring him that belonged to the golden age of Tamil film music. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has offered his condolences on the death of the veteran actor. He left his mark on South Indian cinema. Fans still remember the roles he played in Tamil films, Stalin said in a statement and offered his condolences to the actors’ family, film fraternity and friends.

