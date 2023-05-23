Ram Charan answers a question about his Hollywood debut. Here is what he said

Actor Ram Charan, who still enjoys worldwide recognition for his work in SS Rajamoulis magnum opus RRR, answered a question about his Hollywood debut. The actor was speaking at the Film Tourism for Economic and Cultural Preservation event at the Sheri Kashmir International Convention Center (SKICC). Ram also talked about the kind of movies he wants to do in the future. He also talked about making films about India’s strong culture. During the event, Ram Charan also spoke about his admiration for Kashmir since childhood. (Also Read | Ram Charan dances to RRR’s Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu with South Korea’s Ambassador at Kashmir Summit) Ram Charan speaking at the G20 Tourism Task Force meeting in Srinagar. (AFP)(AFP)

Responding to a question about Hollywood debut, Ram said: I want to explore India more and I don’t think I would want to travel anywhere else for my movies unless the producer or director is from Hollywood. I want to stay true to my culture. I want to educate that our Indian feelings are so strong. Our culture is so strong. There is a lot of dignity in our stories. Nowadays, when you see it, it’s not a south or north Indian movie, it’s Indian mitti ka (soil) stories. Those stories are finally coming out.”

Reacting to a video shared on Twitter, several fans said they couldn’t wait for Rams Hollywood debut. One person wrote, Twitter will go crazy the day the announcement is made. I can’t wait (sic). Another tweet read, Proud of his growth. I can’t wait for him to sign a Hollywood (sic) project.

At the event, Ram also said, quoted by news agency PTI, “It will sound cliché, but the coolest place to shoot in India is Kashmir. I am a second generation actor. My father (Chiranjeevi) shot a lot in Kashmir. I filmed in this auditorium (SKICC) in 2016. So visiting Kashmir in summer is quite an achievement for me. It’s such a surreal feeling. It’s been 95 years of existence of the film industry, (but) it will take them another 95 years to explore Kashmir. It’s untapped, it’s virgin.

Ram is currently filming for Shankars’ upcoming Tamil-Telugu Bilingual Game Changer. He is said to play an IAS officer with anger issues while Kiara Advani plays his co-star. Ram has an as yet untitled project with director Buchi Babu Sana in the works.

