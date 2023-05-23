America in Black Team Features NU Alumnus

In February, CBS News and Black Entertainment Television premiered “America in Black,” a prime-time series that aims to cover the diversity of the black experience in the United States, and an alumnus of NU plays a part for it. to give life.

The four episodes released since its premiere cover a range of topics, from critical race theory to housing repairs to rap lyrics used to sue artists.

“It makes the group chat come to life,” said Deanna Fry, the show’s lead producer. “These are things we talk about with our friends and family, and here we talk about them on a news program.”

This month’s episode focused on the national mental health crisis, particularly among black women, and the rising suicide rate.

Harry Forbes (Medill ’19), head of post-production for “America in Black,” said in-depth reporting is what sets the show apart from other coverage of black issues. As an associate producer in CBS News’ Race and Culture unit, he’s used to tailoring pitches for in-market shows, but he said “America in Black” gave the team the possibility of having your own “real estate”.

At Northwestern, Forbes said, Medill Professor Brent Huffman the passion and “pragmatic” style helped prepare him for a career in video journalism.

“He treats every student as if they were already an award-winning filmmaker,” Forbes said. “It will put you in a headspace where you take your own work seriously.”

Fry hopes the show will educate viewers on diverse and complex topics, with an emphasis on solution-oriented journalism. While the team is only scratching the surface of the stories and perspectives that could be shared through quality reporting, they said they believe starting conversations can have small impacts.

Every episode, Fry said, someone tells him he’s learned something new. She said she was especially proud of a story from the second episode about the fight for acceptance of black hair and efforts to enact the law on creating a respectful and open workplace for natural hair in national scale.

“Something so mundane as an issue for most people… for black Americans (is) such a point of pride and is still a way we carry our culture all these years later,” Fry said. “These stories are now part of the tapestry that makes us unique.”

The show’s debut also marks the return of BET correspondent and figurehead Ed Gordon to the network that launched his national career. He said he appreciates the opportunity to tell important stories that are often overlooked in the media.

In line with this sentiment, Gordon’s first story for the show deals with housing repairs and recent initiatives to return stolen property to the families from whom it was stolen in the last century. In the play, he interviews Mamie Hansberry about current attempts to reclaim land taken from her father in Chicago in the 1930s and how the discrimination they faced inspired her sister (Lorraine) to write the famous piece “A Raisin in the Sun”. ”

“Her desire to right the wrongs that were brought to her family by the taking of their property and the courage she had to join her niece in fighting to get their property back was nothing short of amazing,” Gordon said. .

Going forward, Gordon hopes to continue telling interesting and impactful stories for “America in Black”, delving into current and complex topics.

E-mail: [email protected]

Twitter: @Katie_M_Jahns

Related stories:

— Panelists Discuss the Importance of Oral Histories for Black Americans at One Book One Northwestern Event

— NU alum and CBS exec discuss career in TV industry

— 55 years after black student activists took office of bursar, students see unresolved issues and progress