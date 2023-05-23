Bollywood actor Salman Khan among top 10 targets on Lawrence Bishnoi’s target list: NIA

In his recent confession to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), mobster Lawrence Bishnoi revealed his top 10 murder targets.

Bollywood hero Salman Khan tops the list of gangsters. Lawrence Bishnoi is currently serving his sentence in prison. The manager of the late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala is also on the list.

Lawrence Bishnoi said that in 1998 Salman Khan hunted the black deer, which is considered sacred by the Bishnoi community and to avenge the hurt feelings of the community, the mobster said he wanted to kill the actor.

Bishnoi confessed to the NIA in December last year that acting on his instructions, his assistant Sampat Nehra carried out a reconnaissance of Salman Khan’s residence in Mumbai. Nehra however was caught by the Harayana Police Special Task Force. On April 11 this year, Khan received another death threat call, Mumbai police said, weeks after a man was arrested for sending a threatening email to the Bollywood actor. .

Salman Khan has been given Y+ security by the Mumbai Police as the actor is perceived to be under threat. The Maharashtra state government took the action after the actor received a threatening letter from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Lawrence Bishnoi also admitted to using extortion funds received from businessmen to operate his criminal organization.

Bishnoi, who is currently serving a sentence in the nation’s capital’s Tihar prison, also confessed that in 2021 he bought two “zigana” semi-automatic pistols from America through Goldie Brar for the infamous Gogi gang. .

Members of the gang reportedly attacked and killed Tillu Tajpuriya in his Tihar prison cell in April this year. Canada-based Brar, who claimed responsibility for the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in Punjab’s Mansa district last year, also claimed responsibility for Tajpuriya’s murder.

After Bishoni’s confession to the NIA recorded in December last year, detectives suspect the weapons he gave to the Gogoi gang could have been used to kill gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf. Atiq Ahmed and his brother were shot dead as they were taken to Prayagraj hospital on the night of April 15 amid a police presence.

Bishnoi revealed extensive information to the NIA regarding his criminal attempts and the numerous murders he orchestrated. He said that while incarcerated in Bharatpur, Faridkot and other prisons, he extracted a large sum of money from Rajasthani businessmen amounting to millions of rupees in total.

Lawrence Bishnoi also admitted extorting money from 10 club owners in Chandigarh, shopping mall owners in Ambala, liquor industry executives and sporadic bookmakers in Delhi and Punjab.

The murder of Youth leader Akali Vikramjit, also known as Vicky Middukhera, was planned, according to Lawrence Bishnoi, who also named criminals Amit Dagar and Kaushal Chowdhary as participants.

The NIA was there when incarcerated criminal Lawrence Bishnoi confessed to his crimes and revealed his top 10 murder victims in December 2022. Their names are: Salman Khan, (Hindi movie superstar), Shagunpreet, (Sidhu Moose director Wala), Mandeep Dhaliwal (Lucky Patials Henchman), Kaushal Chowdhary, (Gangster), Amit Dagar, (Gangster), Sukhpreet Singh Buddha, (Bambiha Gang Leader), Lucky Patial, (gangster), Rummy Masana, ( henchman of the Gounder gang), Gurpreet Sekhon, (leader of the Gounder gang), shooter Bholu, Sunny Lefty and Anil Lath (murderers of Vicky Middukhera).

Bishnoi also informed the NIA that he intended to assassinate Rummy Masana, a sniper from his rival Gounder gang, as revenge for the murder of his cousin Amandeep.

After fugitive Harjinder Bhullar, also known by his alias Vicky Gounder, was killed by Punjab police during an encounter in January 2018, the Gounder gang was created. Gurpreet is the current leader of the Gounder gang and he had provided weapons to Rami Masana to kill my cousin, Bishnoi said.

Bishnoi has also revealed details of his plot to assassinate the late Punjabi musician Sidhu Moose Wala who was brutally murdered by gunmen in May last year in Punjabs Mansa region.

Lawrence Bishnoi claimed to have sent Shahrukh, Danny and Aman, three shooters to Moose Walas village in September and October 2021. They were helped by Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and Mona Sarpanch to stay in the area. The strategy was later expanded to accommodate additional shooters.

Lawrence Bishnoi purchased 25 guns from arms dealers Kurban Chowdhary aka Shahzad for around Rs 2 crores between 2018 and 2022 with the help of his close friend Rohit Chowdhary from Khurja in Uttar Pradesh. A 9MM handgun and an AK 47 were among them. He said that Sidhu Moose Wala had been murdered using these weapons.

On April 18, Delhi’s Patiala House court granted the NIA seven days of custody in connection with terrorism financing for a case related to pro-Khalistani outfits, his lawyer Vishal Chopra told AFP. ‘ANI.