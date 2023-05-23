How did actor Ray Stevenson die? Known for Star Wars, Thor, Punisher…





From HBO Rome to Disney+’s upcoming Star Wars series Ashoka, Stevenson has made his mark on the TV screen as well as the big screen where he starred in films such as King Arthur alongside Clive Owen and Thor where he fought side by side with Chris Hemsworth. Ray Steveson has passed away According to a statement from his publicist, Ray Stevenson, the Northern Irish actor who is perhaps best known for his role as the Punisher in the film. Punisher: Warzone, died Sunday at the age of 58 in Italy. No official cause of death has been given. Born in Northern Ireland on May 25, 1964, Stevenson began his acting career with appearances in several television shows during the 1990s, before landing roles in Hollywood action films. Indeed, his first major film credit came in 2004, when he played Dagonet – a Knight of the Round Table – in Antoine Fuquas King Arthur. Still, it would take him another four years to land his first starring role in what would then be a rather brutal and violent portrayal of Marvel’s dark character, the Punisher, in 2008’s Punisher: War Zone. Wasn’t a commercial success, grossing just $10.1 million off a $35 million budget, it paved the way for John Bernthal’s critically acclaimed portrayal of the same character in the recent Netflix series, The Punisher. Television was also a hit for Ray Steveson When it comes to TV, fans will surely remember Titus Pullo’s portrayal in HBO’s historical drama, Rome. As a Roman soldier, Steveson’s character witnessed many key historical events during the early stages of the Roman Empire in his appearances which spanned from 2005 to 2007. The show itself won seven Emmys during his two seasons. Most recently, Stevenson appeared in the Oscar-nominated Tollywood blockbuster RRR like the evil Governor Scott Buxton. It is also due posthumously in the above Star Wars: Ashoka as well as movies 1242: Gate to the West And Cassino on Ischia. Ray Stevenson is survived by his ex-wife and fellow actress, Ruth Gemmel and their three children. Actor Ray Stevenson passed away today. We probably know him best as Titus Pullo, but he’s been a great actor in many shows. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/jykBgpCEIU – Daily Roman Updates (@UpdatingOnRome) May 22, 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.as.com/latest_news/how-did-actor-ray-stevenson-die-known-for-star-wars-thor-punisher-n/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos