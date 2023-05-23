Hollywood man accused of trapping cats, causing them to disappear

HOLLYWOOD, Florida. Cats go missing one by one in a Hollywood neighborhood as neighbors go to war over missing felines.

The flyers Eda Lourdes Amador has hung all over her neighborhood are telling cat owners to beware.

I posted all over the trees and the block to let people know, if their cat misses to go see her house in the trap, Amador told Local 10.

Amador said she rescued two community cats from her neighbors’ trap, but two other felines named Toby and Kiwi are still missing.

She’s not the only one looking for lost cats, either.

This guy needs to be stopped because he’s a bad guy. All cats are in danger in this neighborhood. They are community cats! Amador said.

Amador claims her neighbor a few doors down, David Capozzi, is trapping cats in his front yard and she has the cellphone video to prove it.

You’re trying to trap cats, Amador tells Capozzi in the video.

I am, he replies. Any cat that goes onto my property, I trap it and it disappears.

With such alarming words caught on camera, Local 10 animal advocate Jacey Birch went to Capozzi to tell him about the alleged cat traps.

He denied to Birch that he was trapping cats.

They showed me pictures of traps and videos of you saying you’re going to get rid of them or get rid of them — so? Birch asked.

OK, bye, Capozzi said before closing his front door.

Besides Amador, other neighbors have also come to Birch with stories of missing cats.

Yeah, he’s lying, said Erick Marino. I can tell you personally that he made my daughter cry every night so I will never forget him.

Marinos’ cat, Chloe, has been missing for months after going missing in September. She was home in November and Marino blames Capozzi for Chloe’s disappearance.

He did it to our cat and I said, My cat is in your enclosure. I don’t care what you do, let him out, Marino said.

Chloe returned home, but others did not, which is why Amador and her husband, Richard Lothian, went to war with Capozzi.

Cats are wild animals, don’t you know that? Lothian is heard on video telling Capozzi.

Yeah, when they rule my property freely, they disappear. Know that you will never see them again.

In addition to the posted leaflets, the police were called to the neighborhood numerous times, and there were requests for restraining orders as well as threats between neighbors.

I went to court today to respond as a respondent to the injunction and Mr Capozzi did not show up so he was dismissed without prejudice, Lothian said.

Half a dozen police reports and incidents in Hollywood were filed in April and May. Code compliance notifications and correspondence from Broward County Animal Care make it clear that authorities are well aware of this ongoing problem.

And the Broward County ordinance is also clear – an owner has the right to humanely catch or trap a nuisance cat and bring that animal to Broward County Animal Care and Adoption.

BCAC confirms that Capozzi did not bring any cats to the shelter.

These poor souls have lost everything now – they have lost their homes, they have lost their food security, they have lost the care and love of family members, Lothian said.

Birch contacted the Hollywood animal control officer overseeing the case, but his calls were not returned.

As there is no record of Capozzi dropping off any cats at the shelter, it is still unclear what happened to the missing felines.