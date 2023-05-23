Entertainment
Hollywood man accused of trapping cats, causing them to disappear
HOLLYWOOD, Florida. Cats go missing one by one in a Hollywood neighborhood as neighbors go to war over missing felines.
The flyers Eda Lourdes Amador has hung all over her neighborhood are telling cat owners to beware.
I posted all over the trees and the block to let people know, if their cat misses to go see her house in the trap, Amador told Local 10.
Amador said she rescued two community cats from her neighbors’ trap, but two other felines named Toby and Kiwi are still missing.
She’s not the only one looking for lost cats, either.
This guy needs to be stopped because he’s a bad guy. All cats are in danger in this neighborhood. They are community cats! Amador said.
Amador claims her neighbor a few doors down, David Capozzi, is trapping cats in his front yard and she has the cellphone video to prove it.
You’re trying to trap cats, Amador tells Capozzi in the video.
I am, he replies. Any cat that goes onto my property, I trap it and it disappears.
With such alarming words caught on camera, Local 10 animal advocate Jacey Birch went to Capozzi to tell him about the alleged cat traps.
He denied to Birch that he was trapping cats.
They showed me pictures of traps and videos of you saying you’re going to get rid of them or get rid of them — so? Birch asked.
OK, bye, Capozzi said before closing his front door.
Besides Amador, other neighbors have also come to Birch with stories of missing cats.
Yeah, he’s lying, said Erick Marino. I can tell you personally that he made my daughter cry every night so I will never forget him.
Marinos’ cat, Chloe, has been missing for months after going missing in September. She was home in November and Marino blames Capozzi for Chloe’s disappearance.
He did it to our cat and I said, My cat is in your enclosure. I don’t care what you do, let him out, Marino said.
Chloe returned home, but others did not, which is why Amador and her husband, Richard Lothian, went to war with Capozzi.
Cats are wild animals, don’t you know that? Lothian is heard on video telling Capozzi.
Yeah, when they rule my property freely, they disappear. Know that you will never see them again.
In addition to the posted leaflets, the police were called to the neighborhood numerous times, and there were requests for restraining orders as well as threats between neighbors.
I went to court today to respond as a respondent to the injunction and Mr Capozzi did not show up so he was dismissed without prejudice, Lothian said.
Half a dozen police reports and incidents in Hollywood were filed in April and May. Code compliance notifications and correspondence from Broward County Animal Care make it clear that authorities are well aware of this ongoing problem.
And the Broward County ordinance is also clear – an owner has the right to humanely catch or trap a nuisance cat and bring that animal to Broward County Animal Care and Adoption.
BCAC confirms that Capozzi did not bring any cats to the shelter.
These poor souls have lost everything now – they have lost their homes, they have lost their food security, they have lost the care and love of family members, Lothian said.
Birch contacted the Hollywood animal control officer overseeing the case, but his calls were not returned.
As there is no record of Capozzi dropping off any cats at the shelter, it is still unclear what happened to the missing felines.
Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com – All rights reserved.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.local10.com/news/local/2023/05/23/hollywood-man-accused-of-trapping-cats-making-them-disappear/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- PM Modi greeted with Vedic chanting at Sydney Stadium
- 1.5 million people apply for a migrant sponsorship program in the United States with a monthly cap of 30,000
- Hollywood man accused of trapping cats, causing them to disappear
- Manika enters the third round of the women’s singles at the World Table Tennis Championships
- 7 For All Mankind Goes Glam With Blingy Anna Dello Russo Fashion Drop – Sourcing Journal
- Bet365 Launches Platform Innovation Hub Prolific North
- How Biden got to yes on the F-16 and Ukraine
- Another asylum seeker staying at a hotel in Leicestershire may have taken his own life
- Cannabis Use During Pregnancy Raises Birth Risk Concern
- NAB seeks records of Imran Khan in $190m settlement case
- Steering the G20 and ASEAN the bebas aktif way
- Home office prevents international students from bringing family to UK to curb immigration | political news