Sunny Leone Opens Up About Transition From Adult Entertainment To Bollywood: There Were Death Threats





Sunny Leone participated in the popular reality series Bigg Boss 5 in 2011. It was apparently during her time in Bigg Boss that she was approached by Mahesh Bhatt for the lead role in Jism 2. After her Bollywood debut in Jism 2, Sunny went on to act in movies such as Jackpot, Ragini MMS, Ek Paheli Leela, etc. There has been no looking back for the actress, and she recently made her debut at the 76th Cannes Film Festival to promote her highly anticipated film, Kennedy. In a recent interview, Sunny Leone talked about the obstacles she faced while transitioning from the adult entertainment industry to mainstream movies and TV. Sunny Leone on transitioning from adult entertainment to Bollywood In a chat with Deadline, Sunny Leone said she was approached by the creators of Bigg Boss, however, she initially disagreed with the idea. Big Brother India, who is called Bigg Boss, called and said We want you on the show. And I said to my then-boyfriend and now my husband, Daniel Weber, you’re crazy. I’m not going to India. They will hate me. Because I’ve already been through so much hate within this community. At that time, I said No way, you’re crazy. I don’t, Sunny says. However, she added that the creators of Bigg Boss were extremely serious about her being on the show and continued to be very persistent, leading her to say yes. And I went on the show and as the weeks passed, I thought something good had to happen, Sunny said. However, she added that just before entering the show, there were a lot of hurdles and there were death threats and bomb threats. She said she was at Bigg Boss for about 7 weeks and was offered a movie on the show. She said she posts her time on Bigg Boss, people related to her as a person and disconnected from the Sunny Leone of the adult entertainment industry. When I came off the show, I think what people were saying was that I was human and I didn’t jump on tables and do all kinds of crazy stuff. And they told me about the person who cooks in the kitchen, does the housework, is on the show, watches everyday life, and that’s what they connected to. What happened was people connected with this girl on Bigg Boss and disconnected from Sunny Leone from the adult entertainment industry,” she said. However, Sunny added that there were some not-so-nice articles and many obstacles and hatreds she faced in between. READ ALSO : Cannes 2023: Sunny Leone makes her sensational debut in the long dress Maria Kokhia; Slip on the ruffle crop top for the next look

