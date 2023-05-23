Entertainment
How the Hollywood Writers’ Strikes Are Affecting Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. — As the The Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike is approaching its fourth weekVirginia’s television and film industry is feeling the effects and it could only get worse over time.
“The industry is statewide, however, it’s not just the productions that come into the state that spend all kinds of money, there’s also a large native industry. The business of post-production from northern Virginia to the Hampton Roads area,” said Virginia Film Bureau director Andy Edmunds. “The industry, in fact, is a $1.2 billion industry in Virginia, with about 5,800 full-time jobs.”
Since May 2, the WGA has been on strike after being unable to reach a new contract with the trade association that represents Hollywood studios and production companies, the Alliance of Motion Pictures and Television Producers (AMPTP).
Among what the WGA is seeking are a higher minimum wage, more writers per show, and a restructuring of how residuals are calculated — problems they say have been exacerbated by the rise in streaming.
The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers said it offered generous pay increases for writers as well as streaming residuals improvements, including the biggest salary increase for the first year of a WGA contract in over 25, and the creation of a new rate category that would mean a new, higher minimum for mid-level writers.
“I would certainly like the writers to get some of their demands. I think whatever industry you work in, seeing a drop in wages over the last few years and a period of such inflation is certainly problematic” , said Dr. James Ivory, a professor at the Virginia Tech School of Communications. “I think we often talk about how our programming is best when it’s written well, whether it’s entertainment TV, educational TV, news – so we have to appreciate where that’s coming from, that said, in most cases, we see people who do the actual work within the film and television industry support the writers’ strike because they understand the importance of their role in their industry.”
As for the impact on the part of the industry in Virginia, Edmunds said the strike had been expected for several months and work had started to dry up in the spring.
“It looked like it was going to be a slow year in this particular category of content, for a lot of the workforce that works in this type of content,” said Edmunds, who added that productions that would have been halted by the strike are those that had unfinished scripts, needed rewrites, or episodic content. But he said other work is not affected. “Lots of high-end commercial work. But, certainly, we want as many jobs as we can create in Virginia in content creation because it’s a growing industry.”
Even though the industry hasn’t come to a complete halt, those working behind the scenes on projects are feeling the downturn. David O’Ferrall is the business agent with IATSE Local 487who represents more than 1,000 workers in DC, Maryland and Virginia, and said his union was feeling the downturn even before the strike began.
“A lot of companies put projects on hold in anticipation of what’s happening. So they didn’t want to get started – and especially serial work – didn’t want to stop in the middle of it. Our members traveled , where there is work, there’s not a lot of work going on in the whole country right now Normal places like New York, Los Angeles and certainly Georgia – production is down because the people were anticipating this strike,” O’Ferrall said. “It’s definitely going to be difficult for some people, like it’s dragging on.”
O’Ferrall added that he supported striking writers.
“We want to support them, but we want to see the work back, hopefully they will come to a resolution in the not too distant future. And we’ll get back to the normal level of work that we’ve had in Virginia and elsewhere. in the country,” he said.
“For us here in Virginia, this means a temporary pause in some of this work. I think this will create a strong demand for even more content. So when this temporary strike is over, there will be even more demand here in Virginia for our great locations and great teams to work on so many different jobs, so we wanted to be ready for that,” Edmunds added.
However, those at CBS 6 added that while they hope for a quick resolution to the current strike, the contracts of the unions representing the actors and directors end in June and if either group opts to strike. , this could aggravate the problems already experienced.
