Kriti Sanon On the other side of nepotism in Bollywood and how frustrating it is to crave validation while struggling to find opportunities, says “When you don’t come from a film background…”





Kriti Sanon has come a long way since her debut film Heropanti. She delivered memorable performances in films such as Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi and Panipat. She has captivated audiences with her stellar performances and undeniable charm for the past nine years. Kriti cemented his position as one of the industry’s most beloved actors with a string of blockbuster films. Nine years after making her acting debut, the actress says she wants to do more but feels limited by her opportunities. In a chat with Hindustan Times, Kriti Sanon recalled a time in her career when she felt she could have had more impact but struggled to find directors willing to bet on her. She described the experience as difficult but enlightening when asked about these events. Kriti Sanon said: “When you’re not coming from a film background, it takes time for people to even know your name anyway. So I wanted them to know my name, and that name to resonate with talent. The actress confessed that she always craves validation, and that came after Bareilly Ki Barfi and Luka Chuppi. She credited Mimi with being one of the breakthrough films of her career. I have always sought validation as an actor. It started with Bareilly Ki Barfi, then Luka Chuppi did really well. I was taking small steps in the right direction. Of course after Mimi there was a huge change, I got my first round of Best Actor awards. It took eight years for that to happen, the Adipurush actress said. Kriti Sanon then added how frustrated she was when she felt she could make better movies, but the filmmakers were hesitant to take a chance. “There were a lot of moments of that… knowing I could do more, but not having the kind of opportunities I wanted on my table. When you come from outside, you don’t know people, and they don’t know you. It takes time to make an impact and for people to associate with you. You end up doing the best you can with what you’re offered. It might not necessarily be the best thing in the world, but every movie has taught me something,” she said. Kriti is now preparing for Adipurush alongside Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh. She also has another big budget film in her kitty, The Crew, alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu. For more Bollywood updates, tune in to Koimoi. Must read: When Celina Jaitly was angered by the behavior of Sunny Leone and her husband and kicked them out of her house as tenants: I was horrified to see the appalling condition… Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.koimoi.com/bollywood-news/kriti-sanon-on-the-other-side-of-nepotism-in-bollywood-how-its-frustrating-to-crave-for-validation-while-struggling-to-find-opportunities-says-when-you-dont-come-from-a-film-background/

