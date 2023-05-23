Hollywood writers’ strike continues into 4th week

With the Writers Guild of America strike now in its fourth week and no break in sight, the picket lines will rise again on Tuesday in front of all major studios in the Los Angeles area – although the union has announced a different tactic to Friday with a “multi-union” rally project downtown.

“We are changing the regular schedule of Los Angeles studio pickets so that writers can take part in a historic multi-union rally,” the WGA said in a message to its members last week.

According to the WGA, the writers will be joined at the rally by members of IATSE Local 11, AFSCME District Council 36, Teamsters Local 399, Teamsters Local 396, SEIU Local 99, SEIU Local 721, SEIU Local 1000, AFM Local 47 and UTLA. .

The rally is scheduled for the corner of South Figueroa and West 12th streets, with writers gathering at 4 p.m. for the 5 p.m. departure.

Meanwhile, he’ll be back on the picket lines Tuesday at Amazon Studio in Culver City, CBS’s Studio City lot, Television City, The Walt Disney Co. headquarters in Burbank, Fox Studios lot, headquarters social from Netflix in Hollywood, Paramount Studios in Hollywood, Sony Studios in Culver City, Universal Studios and Warner Bros. in Burbank.

Pickets have been the weekday routine at these locations since the writers left work on May 2.

In an email sent to its members on Monday, the WGA acknowledged how difficult it is for writers to be on strike and not get paid.

“I know it’s tough to be out there emotionally and physically,” WGA bargaining committee member Danielle Sanchez-Witzel wrote in the email.

“But we have to stay there in large numbers. Because it’s about negotiating – being disruptive by picketing and unfolding leaflets and demonstrating in public, in combination with withholding labor , is an action. And we are now an important part of a National and Global Labor Movement.”

The WGA is pushing for improvements on a variety of fronts, including higher residual compensation for streaming programs that have larger viewership, rather than the existing model that pays a standard fee regardless of a show’s success.

The union is also calling for industry standards on the number of writers assigned to each show, increased foreign streaming residuals, and regulations preventing the use of artificial intelligence technology to write or rewrite any material. literary.

The Alliance of Film and Television Producers, which represents the studios, pushed back on some of the WGA’s demands, particularly regarding its calls for mandatory staffing and job guarantees on programs. The AMPTP also pushed back against the WGA’s demands for streaming residuals, saying the guild’s offer would raise rates by 200%.

The use of artificial intelligence has become a major topic. The WGA says it wants a ban on the use of AI and argues that the AMPTP has refused to even negotiate the issue. AMPTP said the issue raises “significant creative and legal questions” and requires “much more discussion, which we are committed to doing.”

The strike has impacted television viewing, with late-night talk shows and “Saturday Night Live” all forced into reruns. The walkout also prompted many television and film productions to shut down as other union members refused to cross picket lines.

The last WGA strike lasted from November 2007 to February 2008. Industry experts have estimated that a 100-day strike cost the local economy between $2 billion and $3 billion.

While the two sides are still at odds, many observers fear the current walkout could last even longer.

On June 7, the AMPTP is due to begin negotiations with the actors’ union SAG-AFTRA, which has already come out in favor of the striking screenwriters. SAG-AFTRA has already begun holding a vote to authorize a strike among its members ahead of labor negotiations.

The AMPTP began talks about the work on May 10 with the Directors Guild of America, which seeks to resolve many of the same issues involved in the WGA standoff. The DGA’s contract with the AMPTP expires on June 30.