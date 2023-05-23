Holy Cross Academy celebrates 25 years with a banquet





BASKET – Holy Cross Academy, a junior high school in Oneida, celebrates its 25th anniversary with an appreciation banquet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 30 at Theodore’s Restaurant, 3231 Seneca Turnpike. The event will honor several people who have helped the school significantly over the years. Bishop Douglas Lucia of the Diocese of Syracuse will be present and members of the community are invited. Tickets are $35 and must be reserved by Tuesday, May 23 by calling the school at 315-363-1669. Recipients receiving recognition awards include Steven Anderson, Eric Belusar, Magdalene Breckenridge, Deacon James Chappell, Patrick and Joann Collins, Skip Leroy Helmig, Kim Herter, Joseph Edward Kirk, Werner Koegst, Allan and Karen Lohr, Michael Magnusson, Scott Rutledge , Edward W Smith, John and Megan Vanderhoof and Patrick and Lory van Lieshout. Chappell has taught government and economics at Holy Cross since 2007 and has assisted the school and its students with day-to-day activities, as well as spiritual and personal support. He will retire after serving as a deacon for over 50 years. In memoriam observations will include the Reverend Richard Kapral, Clark Mollenhauer and James Wurz. Kapral, former parish priest of St. Joseph and St. Patrick parishes in Oneida, was a constant supporter of Holy Cross. The school was founded in 1997 with the blessing of former Syracuse Bishop James Moynihan by a group of lay Catholic men and women dedicated to providing an excellent education informed by the Catholic faith. HCA began life in New London at the former Holy Cross Catechetical Center. It was a two-room school with only a handful of seventh and eighth graders. He then moved briefly to St. Joseph’s in Oneida, before moving to his current home on Barrington Road in Oneida in 2001. A grade was added every year until it became a full junior-senior secondary school and the first class graduated in 2002. The school is registered with the New York State Department of Education, and successful students earn degrees from New York State and Holy Cross Academy. The independence of the school allows it to design its own program and focus on the essentials. Small class sizes and caring faculty help students strive for excellence based on their own individual abilities, while teachers strive to make the most of those abilities. For more information about HCA or to schedule a visit, call 315-363-1669, visit www.holycrossacademy.com or find Holy Cross Academy on Facebook.

