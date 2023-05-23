‘The Kerala Story is a beautiful ghostly mirror showing the dead face of mainstream Bollywood’ – Entertainment News, Firstpost





Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma very recently shared a series of tweets from the film by Vipul Shah and Sudipto Sen The history of Kerala and talked about his blockbuster success and all that is wrong with mainstream Hindi cinema. His first tweet read-“We are so comfortable lying to others and to ourselves that when someone goes ahead and shows the truth, we are SHOCKED. #KeralaStory.” We are so comfortable lying to others and to ourselves that when someone goes ahead and shows the truth, we are SHOCKED. #KeralaStory Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 21, 2023 Related Articles The Kerala Story emerges second after Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan at box office Kerala Story box office: Adah Sharma star set to enter Rs 200 crore club He added, “THE #KeralaStory is like a MAGNIFICENT GHOST MIRROR showing the DEAD face of Mainstream BOLLYWOOD to itself in all its LIDIDITY. THE #KeralaStory is like a GORGEOUS GHOST MIRROR showing the DEAD face of Main stream BOLLYWOOD to itself in all its LIDIDITY Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 21, 2023 Another one of his tweets said- “THE #KeralaStory will haunt like a mysterious fog in every chat room and corporate house of BOLLYWOOD forever. Despite great competition in the form of Vin Diesel and Jason Momoasx faststar of Adah SharmaThe history of Kerala continued its phenomenal run at the box office. Human drama saw strong growth over the weekend with deals of around Rs 12-13 crore. The film has been trending phenomenally in the domestic market and is expected to continue its magical run ahead due to the absence of Bollywood biggies at the box office. The history of Keralais currently Bollywood’s second biggest grosser of the year after Shah Rukh KhansPathaneand is one of the highest-grossing films in the history of the Indian film industry. Read allLatest news,New trends,Cricket News,bollywood news,India NewsAndEntertainment Newshere. follow us onFacebook,TwitterAndinstagram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.firstpost.com/entertainment/ram-gopal-varma-the-kerala-story-is-a-beautiful-ghostly-mirror-showing-the-dead-face-of-mainstream-bollywood-12634462.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos