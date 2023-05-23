Eva Longoria calls on Hollywood to give more opportunities to male directors

Eva Longoria warned Hollywood during her Kering Women in Motion conference at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

The ‘Desperate Housewives’ alum, who was joined by University of Southern California Annenberg professor and researcher Dr. Stacy L. Smith, makes her directorial debut with ‘Flamin’ Hot,’ a story inspirational story about a Frito-Lay janitor who invented Flaming Hot Cheetos. The film won an audience award at the SXSW Film Festival.

As a director, first-time director, and Latina director, Longoria said she “felt the weight of my community” and “the weight of every female director” when production began on “Flamin’ Hot.” Talk with Variety chief correspondent Elizabeth Wagmeister, Longoria noted that Hollywood doesn’t play fair when it comes to female-directed films failing against male directors. There can be no margin for error for a director like Longoria because a flop could cost her another directing job, she says.

“We don’t get a lot of bites at the apple,” Longoria said of Latin directors. “My movie wasn’t low budget by any means – it wasn’t $100 million, but it wasn’t $2 million. When was the last studio movie Latina made? It was like 20 years ago. You can’t have a film every 20 years.

Longoria continued, “The problem is, if this movie fails, people say, ‘Oh, Latino stories don’t work…the female directors really don’t cut it. We don’t get a lot of at-bats. A white man can make a $200 million movie, fail, and get another one. This is the problem. I have a shot at bat, a chance, I work twice as hard, twice as fast, twice as cheap.

“You really carry the generational trauma with you in the making of the film,” Longoria said. “For me, it fueled me. I was determined. »

Dr Smith – founder of the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, which last week unveiled the The opt-in list with the Adobe Foundation – praised Longoria for “walking away,” after working closely with the actor-producer-director on the Inclusion Initiative, which provides research on diversity and inclusion in entertainment.

“This was a collaborative effort to reward people who are doing well on screen when it comes to representation in multiple categories: gender, race, ethnicity, LGBTQ+ as well as people with disabilities and older than 65,” Smith said, explaining the opt-out list. “Do we show the stories that are not told? And who works behind the camera?

“The metric in which you measure success is important,” Longoria added. She said studios or networks would congratulate each other, saying, “We’ve doubled the number of women behind the camera!” But Longoria says, “They went from one to two. And you’re like, ‘Okay, technically you did it, but you still only hired two women.’ So how you measure success is really important. And inclusion being that metric is so great because you can applaud people who do it well.

With “Flamin’ Hot,” Longoria was keen to make an inspiring story about Latinos with characters that resembled her own family, from her father to her uncles. The inspiring and hopeful story shows how corporate America underestimates the Hispanic community. The same can be said for Hollywood studios, Longoria observed.

“28% of box office ticket buyers are Latino,” she said. “Your movie won’t succeed if you don’t have the Latino audience. Do you know how many Latinos showed up for “Crazy Rich Asians”? Do you know how many Latinos bought a ticket to “Fast and the Furious”? We over-index cinema releases, so why shouldn’t there be content for us if we are the ticket buyers? If we are the viewers? … For me, I take great pride in throwing around that weight of purchasing power. If you don’t talk to us, we may not be able to buy that movie ticket. »

Even with the progress that has been made with the inclusion of Latinos in Hollywood, Longoria says not only is there a long way to go, but, statistically, the industry is falling behind.

“We’re still underrepresented on camera, we’re still underrepresented behind the camera, we’re still not exploiting women in the Latino community,” Longoria said. “We were at 7% in TV and film, now we’re at 5%, so the myth that Hollywood is so progressive is a myth when you look at the data.”

“The illusion is that Hollywood is progressive,” she added. “The reality is that we are still way behind when it comes to equal representation.”

Watch the full Kering Women In Motion talk by Longoria and Dr. Smith here: