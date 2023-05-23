Natalia Janoszek confused her career with Bollywood? No one knows her





Natalia Janoszek is a famous actress as a Polish woman who has made a stunning career in Bollywood. The celebrity appears in Hello TVNto talk about the award she received at a festival in India. You’ll pay attention to her later Polisatwho invited her to participate Tray with the Starsthen in a musical show Your face is familiar to me. Janoszek liked it so much that he was also offered to direct new dating reality show solar station. It turns out, however, that the actress’ successful career abroad may be a lie. See also



Krzysztof Stanowski wins Natali Janoszek. The best-circulated kit in the history of Polish media Recently it has become about Caroline Deprienskywhich she was to make a breathtaking career in the United States. It quickly became apparent that the model might not be telling the truth when talking about overseas success. Critics blamed him fill the covers of magazines I buy followers on Instagram. Christopher Stanowski believes that Natalia Janoszek could follow a similar path. The actress, however, was supposed to cover her tracks better or have better luck. According to the journalist, no one will verify what her successes in Bollywood looked like. The Youtuber even compared Janoszek’s career in India to the band’s popularity Bayer Complete in China. – No one knows her. Both are based on stories that no one bothered to check. it’s thundering. – This is the best managed kit in the history of Polish media. No one was so professionally mistaken and so successively plunged into this lie, did not go as far as Natalia Janoszek said Stanowski. The journalist noted that the award that the actress boasted about in Dzien Dobry TVN is not so prestigious. She pointed out that the IIFA festival has been held in India for many years. However, Janoszek received a similar-sounding JIFFA Best Actress statuette, which Stanowski compared to the graduation ceremony at the Polish Cultural Center.. The images of the ceremony in which the Pole took part, presented in the recording, did not look very spectacular. – If one wanted to transfer Natalia’s career from Bollywood to Poland, Natalia would be a belt-banged grandmother in the fifth episode of W11 Investigation Department or she would be perfumed in the 14th episode of the para-documentary School – the journalist laughs. See also: Clumsily to Dzien Dobry TVN. Woniak-Starak has not revealed anything about herself In the continuation of the material, Stanowski points out that the films with the participation of Janoszek were not spectacularly successful. She also accuses him of buying Instagram followers, just like Derpienski. – If you take away credibility from other India followers, give it to her. That’s what sweetness is – with a sneer praises the brilliantly conducted career of Janoszek. You can see all the material below. Do you think Krzysztof Stanowski may be right and Natalia Janoszek may have caught up with her great career abroad?

