Review: Hollywood parody exclusion at Arena Stage goes deeper than satire





Comment this story Comment Hollywood is a ruthless and crude content machine, crawling towards the great god Profit and frequently mistreating writers in the process. This diagnosis of the film and television industry is familiar in American culture, and some or all of it may also be true, as the current Writers Guild of America strike reminds us. In the barbed comedy Exclusion, playwright Kenneth Lin sometimes aptly complicates this age-old view of a Tinseltown philistine. But as seen in the sleek, beautifully acted and often amusing world premiere of Arena Stage, directed by Trip Cullman, the tweaks aren't always enough to make Hollywood plays feel fresh. Yet, flipping the paradigm here and there, Lin more fully engages our minds and sympathies with the play's other major theme: the urgency of telling stories that mainstream America has marginalized, and the power struggle that can result. Hana S. Sharif Named Next Artistic Director of Arena Stages Exclusion centers on a historian who tackled one such story: the story of China's 1882 Exclusion Law. When her award-winning book on the subject was selected for a TV miniseries, Katie (played by Karoline, who goes by a name) is at first excited to join the writers room. But when a Hollywood bigwig named Harry (Josh Stamberg) and his associates strip the show of historical accuracy and fill it with racist stereotypes, Katie reevaluates her Faustian bargain. From the play's opening moments, when Katie nervously waits for Harry to show up on a date, Karoline deftly calibrates the awkwardness, hesitation, outrage and resolve of the historian's characters, providing a portrait that sustains occasional room surprises. Stamberg is very funny as the oily and bluffing Harry, who has a low opinion of the public. Katie, if Gomer John Q. Flyover knows the phrase Chinese Exclusion Act, I mean measure us for my Humanitas award, he said. The formidable Tony Nam finds just the right manners for Katies' restless husband, future director Malcolm. The relatively naturalistic exchanges between the intimacy of the spouses, the sweet quarrels, the affectionate jokes complement the cynical satire of Hollywood well. (Designer Arnulfo Maldonado continues this satire with sets that include Harry's soulless office, dominated by a huge movie poster for Basic Instinct.) Katies' interactions with Viola (an attractive Michelle Vergara Moore), a Chinese-born actress who reads the Paris review and whose perspective on the miniseries differs from Katies', is also very compelling. In one particularly moving sequence, Katie briefly addresses Viola in Cantonese, which Viola talks a bit about. For those of us in the audience who don't speak Cantonese, the exchange evokes a precious sense of exclusion (nod to the title). And yet, the gist of the Cantonese conversation, the woman's sudden, deep moment of shared sympathy, is poignantly clear. Katie, Viola and Malcolm struggle with how Hollywood distorts, suppresses and distorts Asian American history. Their grip on the subject amply justifies the play's place in the Arena Stages Power Plays series, focusing on American history, politics and power, seems particularly timely: were still reeling not only from a rise in anti-Asian hatred in the age of the pandemic, but also of continued partisan efforts to restrict school teaching about race and racism. Lin, who in addition to being a playwright (Kleptocracy) is a writer and producer (credits include Netflix's House of Cards), is resourceful at weaving historical themes into a Hollywood parody. This parody doesn't always seem new, but when it is, we're glad to be included. Exclusion, by Kenneth Lin. Directed by Trip Cullman. Costume Design, Sarah Cubbage; lighting, Adam Honor; sound, Sun Hee Kil; original music, Hsin-Lei Chen; combat direction, Sordelet Inc. Approximately 90 minutes. $56 to $95. Through June 25 at Arena Stage, 1101 Sixth St. SW. arenastage.org.

