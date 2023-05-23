The 6 actors of James Bond, ranked from worst to best

Based on Ian FlemingJames Bond’s secret agent novel has been one of the most coveted and sought-after roles in Hollywood since the character’s debut in Dr. No over 60 years ago. Commonly, Sean Connery was the first to play the role on the big screen and set the benchmark for what the character should be with his suave style and elegant demeanor. Moore reworked 007 into a more comedic screen presence; Brosnan laced it with sex, sophistication, and wit; Craig completely reinvented it; while Lazenby and Dalton’s brief stints in the role in retrospect earned the deserved praise that eluded them upon release.





One thing that can’t be disputed – though unfortunately it often is – is that each of the six actors who portrayed Bond ventured into distinctly new areas to make their iteration of the character their own. They even did it with such impact that the debate still rages over who really was the best Bond, with every actor well represented in those discussions. This ranking covers Eon’s long-running and iconic film series.

6 George Lazenby

Image via United Artists

die-hard fans of On Her Majesty’s Secret Service would be encouraged not to consider this as George Lazenby being considered the worst Bond, but rather the sixth best. Despite appearing as 007 in only one film, the Aussie actor has garnered a cult fanbase for his portrayal of Bond which remains as criminally underrated as the film he appeared in.

Succeeding Connery in the role was no easy task, but Lazenby found enough room in the script to flesh out the character and make him his own with a soft romantic touch and reserved dramatic weight. With the film touted as the franchise’s darkest and receiving retrospective praise, Lazenby’s performance has aged like fine wine as the most poignant and tragic Bond to ever grace the screen.

5 Roger Moore

Image via United Artists

When it comes to Bond films produced by Eon, no actor has been more prolific in the role of James Bond than Roger Moore. Beginnings in 1973 Live and Let Diethe English actor has portrayed 007 seven times in 12 years and, while the quality of his releases have varied, few would dispute his position as an immortal on-screen icon due to his achievements in the franchise.

While Lazenby was the first actor to play Bond after Connery made the role famous, it was Moore who proved the franchise had a definite future beyond Connery. A distinct change from Connery’s suave, sweet talker, Moore’s Bond still boasted a sense of style, but was also imbued with a sarcastic wit, epitomized perfectly by his tendency to raise a dubious eyebrow at villains and lovers. Many would say he has overstayed his welcome in the franchise, but no one could argue with his ability to bring fun and energy to the role throughout his tenure.

4 Timothy Dalton

Image via MGM/UA Communications Co.

Not much different from Lazenby’s Leap, Timothy Dalton007’s tenure has become much more favorable in hindsight. While the actor was eager to appear in more Bond films, he only starred in the two in the late 80s, both of which excelled at blending Bond intrigue with the decade’s taste for the explosive action while giving Bond himself a hostile brutality that his predecessors lacked.

As is often said, he presented a modernized idea of ​​Bond long before audiences were ready to see it, but he also excelled at returning to the early eras of 007 when the opportunity presented itself. A bold and cleverly balanced Bond, Dalton may not be the greatest Bond of all time, but he is by far the most underrated and, in many ways, the most influential in how modern audiences perceives the character.

3 Pierce Brosnan

Image via MGM Distribution Co.

Bond has always been clever, but Pierce Brosnan made 007 as cool as possible throughout his wildly lopsided four-movie tenure as James Bond. The Irish actor absolutely nailed the character’s balance of sophisticated charm, cheeky fun and underlying danger to regularly please fans as a dashing 007 who excelled as both a callback to old-school suaveness and a modernization for a new age, post-Cold War era.

In many ways, Brosnan’s Bond comes closest to beating – or, at the very least, matching – Connery’s portrayal at its own game, but it was far from a cheap copycat of what had it. preceded. He fully embodied Bond’s blend of fun, recklessness and responsibility, and largely became a fantastic Bond actor in spite of his films rather than because of them.

2 Daniel Craig

Picture via Sony Pictures

Daniel CraigThe importance of to the continued success of the Bond franchise is undeniable. Stepping into the role at a time when action spy sagas like The Bourne Identity and the Impossible mission franchise exceeded Bond, Craig also had the added pressure from audiences who disliked the idea of ​​a blond Bond and doubted his ability to do the role justice. 15 years later, with 2021 no time to diehe left the franchise as the oldest and, in the eyes of many, the most compelling Bond to grace the screen.

Defined by its rough edges, indifferent coldness and combative nature, Craig’s Bond served as a radical modernization of the character and franchise that today’s audiences quickly embraced. Casino Royale And Heavy rain stand tall among the greatest movies the franchise has produced thanks in large part to Craig’s grounded, gritty brutality as well as his subtle nods to all the Bonds that came before him.

1 Sean Connery

Picture via MGM

Sometimes the original really is the best. Sean Connery was the first 007 in 1962 Dr. No where he set the gold standard of what James Bond should be. A true icon of cinema, Connery made the character famous with his effortlessly suave demeanor, his composure in all circumstances and more than a hint of his unmistakable Scottish accent which helped create more than one famous line within franchise.

But above all, he made sure that Bond was always a lot of fun. Even many elements of early Bond films that haven’t aged so gracefully – from unfiltered jingoism to stilted fight sequences – are imbued with a distinctive charm of the era that Connery’s charisma makes it easier to absorb. As well as being the biggest Bond, Connery’s 007 helped launch the action spy thriller, laying the foundation for what the hit captivating subgenre is today.

