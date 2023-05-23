HART HOUSE OPENS FIRST DRIVE-THRU LOCATION IN HOLLYWOOD

Kevin Hart Expands Plant-Based QSR by Adding Third Location on Iconic Sunset Blvd and Adds New “Summer Lovin” Menu

ANGELS , May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Today Hart House the plant-based fast food restaurant founded by the actor, entrepreneur and comedian Kevin Hartopened its third location at Hollywood on Sunset Blvd. featuring the brand’s first-ever drive-thru. Moreover, to celebrate the opening of the Hollywood location, Hart House is launching a new summer refreshment menu called “Summer Lovefor a limited time in all three locations with three new items. New items include a Smokey BBQ Burg’r, a Hart House Lemonade and Nashville nuggets.



Hart House’s menu serves mouth-watering, sustainable, plant-based dishes with a mission to be “plant-based for people” and is committed to making plant-based foods more accessible to everyone by bringing their delicious menu at one of the busiest. fast food hubs in Hollywood. take over an old one McDonald’s In the heart of Sunset Blvd, the new location features 2,130 square feet of space with 24 indoor and 16 outdoor seats, and will be ADA accessible from Sunset & Highland. The highlight however of this location is the first drive-in .

“Since the inception of Hart House, it has always been about creating a new option within fast food, which is why I am so excited to bring Hart House to Hollywood“said the founder Kevin Hart. “At Hart House we strive to make people feel good and I’m so proud of how quickly we’re growing and can’t wait for there to be Hart House restaurants all over the country!”

For the restaurant’s interior and graphic design, Hart House called upon Kai Williams of Studio 7 Design Group And Nicolette Santos continuing their partnership that showcases the talent of their team made up entirely of women of color. The space brings vibrant colors, fresh design and the iconic “Eat Your Heart” neon sign in Hollywood. Additionally, Hart House commissioned the artist Olivia Sawai, whose past work includes murals for Starbucks, to create a mural along a wall in the drive-thru. Other highlights include a newly landscaped property with the preservation of existing palm trees and a rainwater retention system that recycles water so it can be used for landscaping.

“We’re on a mission to create a sustainable restaurant brand built on high-quality jobs and objectively delicious cuisine, with a menu that happens to be all plant-based,” said Hart House CEO, Andy Hopper. “We believe it is time to usher in a new era of fast food in Hollywood that rivals the titans of the industry.”

Hart House currently has two locations open across Angels. The first site opened in Westchester on August 25, 2022 followed by its second location at monrovia on November 9, 2022. Additionally, Hart House is about to open its fourth location near the USC campus this summer.

Hart House is committed to helping the community around it and will donate 10% of opening day proceeds to its community partner, Support League of Angels .

“Help League of Angels (“the League”) is thrilled and honored to be Hart House Hollywood’s Community Spotlight Partner,” said CEO, Melanie Merians. “Having fresh, delicious and affordable plant-based food in our neighborhood is fantastic! Additionally, Hart House’s mission, committed to the well-being of people and the planet, aligns perfectly with the League’s mission, committed to the welfare of homeless, foster and poor youth. With Hart House as an excellent community partner, Assistance League of Angels reconfirms our commitment to building a healthy and happy community for all. »

Hart House Hollywood is located at 6800 Sunset Boulevard Los Angeles, CA 90028. Opening hours are from 11:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. with the dining room closing at 8 p.m.. The ‘Summer Lovin’ menu will launch in conjunction with the official opening of Hart House Hollywood on May 23SO May 24 at Hart House Monrovia, and May 25 at Hart House Westchester. For more information, please visit www.myharthouse.com or stay up to date on their Instagram @myharthouse.

Hart House, one of Angels’ Most Wanted Restaurants, is a plant-based quick-service restaurant serving mouth-watering, sustainable, plant-based cuisine with a mission to be “plant-based for the people”. The menu includes plant-based burgers, chicken sandwiches, salads, nuggets, fries, tots, and milkshakes, including gluten-free options. Kevin Hart and a team of passionate partners, Hart House is committed to the future of food by disrupting the fast food industry with an affordable and tasty alternative. All items are 100% plant-based with no cholesterol, antibiotics, hormones, artificial colors, preservatives, high fructose corn syrup, or trans fats. For more information, visit myharthouse.com or follow @MyHartHouse on your favorite social site to learn more.

