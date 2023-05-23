Premiere Entertainments Sri Asih goes to Shout! for North America (exclusive) | News





Premiere Entertainment Group (PEG) Licensed Indonesian Superhero Feature Film SRi Asih shout! Studios for North America. Shout! plans to release on multiple platforms later this year. The film was theatrically released in Indonesia across 1,270 screens in November and later premiered on Disney+ Hotstar in Indonesia and select Asian territories. Produced by Screenplay Bumilangit in association with SK Global, Sri Asih is the second installment of the Bumilangit Cinematic Universe, a series of superhero movies based on the more than 500 comic book characters in Indonesian publishing company Bumilangit’s library. The series launched in 2019 with gundala. Pevita Pearce stars in Sri Asih as a young woman living in a world of crime who discovers she is the reincarnated goddess Asih, tasked with stopping a demon spirit from freeing the fire goddess from captivity. Upi (also known as Upi Avianto) directed and co-wrote the screenplay with Joko Anwar, who directed gundala. Anwar produced alongside Bismarka Kurniawan and Wicky V Olindo. Michael Hogan, Winnie Lau, John Penotti and Charlie Corwin served as executive producers for SK Global, which provided the financing. Lisbeth Simarmata, Martin Suharlie and Ricky Wijaya also served as executive producers. Los Angeles-based production, finance and sales company PEG closed the deal at the Cannes Film Market.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.screendaily.com/news/premiere-entertainments-sri-asih-goes-to-shout-for-north-america-exclusive/5182536.article The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos