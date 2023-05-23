Exclusive – Sudhanshu Pandey praises Priyanka Chopra for speaking out about bullying in Bollywood; says Some camps don’t let outsiders into their space







Recently, in an exclusive interview with ETimes TV, Sudhanshu hailed Priyanka Chopra Jonas for speaking out about the bullying she faced in the industry. He also recalled his own journey when he had to turn down a few movie offers due to their terms. Sudhanshu Pandey is one of the popular faces in the television industry currently due to his hit character Vanraj from Country Anupama . The versatile actor turned singer has also featured in some of the hit Hindi movies like Khiladi 420, Singh Is King, Singham, Robot 2.0, The Myth among others.Recently, in an exclusive interview with ETimes TV, Sudhanshu hailed Priyanka Chopra Jonas for speaking out about the bullying she faced in the industry. He also recalled his own journey when he had to turn down a few movie offers due to their terms. Speaking about Priyanka Chopra, Sudhanshu said, “First of all, I would like to say that everything Priyanka Chopra has shared recently, it takes a lot of courage to speak. She is a self-made woman and where she started and where she reached , I think she is one of the greatest success stories I have come across. She wasn’t even born and raised in the United States. Aisa nahi ke, she was born in a middle class family then came there, she is from india and an army officer daughter. Her background is amazing. What she said is absolutely true. For any foreigner, it is very difficult to create a space in this industry. There is fate, luck and a lot of hard work, it’s all part of this journey , but being able to break that shield that was created by people in this industry is a very big question.Even right now there are people in the industry who have made their own camps because they are powerful people, they run the industry and they have a monopoly. It was hard to get into their circle and until they didn’t allow you into their circle. That’s a fact .”

The actor, who has also starred in TV shows like Kanyadaan, Ye Meri Life Hai, Siyaasat praised the industry for providing work for many, “After saying that I always believed that what is written in your destiny, no one can take it away from you. If you keep working and persist, you will get your due one day. We should never give up or think badly about the industry. I love the industry, I belong here and the people are beautiful here the work is beautiful He made us everything and who we are today There are people of all kinds like other industries Yahan bhi kuch log hai who are not so who are good people but who are also good people. That’s what makes this industry so beautiful. It’s important that we go through all these difficulties and achieve something so that we also have a sense of accomplishment. Like today , after doing 48/49 films in Hindi mainly but also in Tamil, a Hollywood and some web series, I saw a trip. I realized that all these difficult moments that I went through in my life made me who I am today. Obviously, Anupamaa has added to the popularity of another genre because the TV audience is very different from movies and web series,” he said.

Sudhanshu further revealed how he was offered many big projects as a lead but turned them down as he didn’t want to bow to anyone, “I got offers from very big manufacturers. I was offered several great projects. was considered for the main characters of many great projects. However, they had conditions that I would never agree to. The fact is that we are all self-made people and Because of that, I didn’t want to bow my head to anyone for the wrong reasons. It’s important for us not to do things that will make us regret in the future. I didn’t do certain things was expected of me and that’s why I didn’t get those projects,” he concluded.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/tv/news/hindi/exclusive-sudhanshu-pandey-lauds-priyanka-chopra-for-opening-up-about-getting-bullied-in-bollywood-says-certain-camps-dont-let-outsiders-enter-their-space/articleshow/100452830.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos