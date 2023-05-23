Hollywood Urged to Reexamine Gun Violence in Movies and TV Shows: USC Report – Deadline

A new report from the Norman Lear Center at USC Annenberg shows that portrayals of gun violence in the media fuel gun violence in real life, while “on-screen portrayals of characters using guns desensitize children to the consequences of firearms but increases their interest in them”.

“I couldn’t be prouder that the Center that bears my name is releasing this report on gun safety and the entertainment industry,” Lear said in a statement. “The way guns are portrayed on screen should reflect the public health crisis we find ourselves in and help portray responsible gun ownership.”

Released on the eve of the first anniversary of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 children and two adults were murdered by an 18-year-old armed with an assault rifle, the report states that “America has more guns than people; more homicides, suicides, and accidental gun deaths than any of its high-income peers by orders of magnitude. The first cause of child and adolescent deaths in the United States is gun violence, so it makes sense that guns also seem to be everywhere in our media From late night news to Saturday morning cartoons, crime shows comedies – guns are everywhere on our screens.

According to the report, “Trigger Warning: Gun Guidelines for the Media,” 4,300 children died from firearms in 2020 alone, while “85% of children under the age of 13 who were victims of homicide by gun die at home. An estimated 30 million children in the United States live in households with guns, and 4.6 million live in a home with at least one loaded and unlocked gun. More than 349,000 students have been victims of gun violence at school since Columbine,” where 12 students and a teacher at Columbine High School in Littleton, CO, were murdered in 1999. Read the full report here.

A 1992 study found that the typical American child had seen 40,000 mock murders by age 18. .”

The report notes, however, that film and television creators “have the power to shape public perception, normalize habits and even influence policy, which is why the way we talk about and describe guns and gun violence is so important.”

Addressing the film community, he says, “As a storyteller, you are in a unique position to change the narrative, reset the bar, and provide a portrayal of safe and acceptable gun behavior. Your voice and talents are needed more than ever. Your stories matter.

USC Norman Lear Center

Marty Kaplan, Director of the Norman Lear Center, said, “The Lear Center’s message to the creative community in this report comes down to this: treat the guns in your stories as if they were real. Because your audience does.

Kate Folb, director of Hollywood, Health & Society at the Lear Center, who co-authored the report, said: “From ‘designated driver’ to ‘buckle your seatbelt,’ we all know how Hollywood has helped make our roads safer. safe by describing responsible driving. Could there be a better time than now for the entertainment industry to support a similar gun safety effort and portray responsible gun ownership? Television shows are in a unique position to change the narrative, reset the bar, and provide a portrayal of safe and responsible behavior when it comes to firearms.

The report offers many guidelines for media portrayals of gun violence and ways to promote gun safety while debunking common myths about gun ownership. “American citizens own four times more guns than the next highly developed nation and experience four times more gun homicides,” the report said. “If guns made us safer, America would be the safest country in the world.”

Kris Brown, President of the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence, said, “Hollywood leaders want to use their talents and their voices to inspire positive culture change. Outraged by the Uvalde tragedy, around 300 top screenwriters, directors and producers signed Brady’s open letter this time last year pledging to model gun safety on screen. Now they have a roadmap to turn that commitment into tangible change. We’ve heard from many creatives sharing examples of meaningful changes they’ve made since signing the pledge, so I’m excited for the life-saving impact that will occur now that the community has this important tool.

Among the report’s many recommendations to the creative community are these with respect to depictions of guns and police:

Avoid portraying law enforcement’s use of force as heroic. Consider showing law enforcement characters facing consequences, or at least scrutiny of those actions, which are rarely depicted.

Humanize and diversify the representations of people affected by armed violence. Nuanced portrayals of shooting victims can make audiences care about gun violence as a public issue.

Appeal to common values. Heavy stories can be alienating to gun owners who feel their freedoms are threatened or their beliefs mocked. Instead of making gun owners the antagonist, appeal to shared common values.

Regarding children and guns, the report says: “Children are imitators. With millions of children living in homes with loaded and unlocked guns, the portrayal of guns in children’s programming is dangerous. Making the gun uniquely colored, oddly shaped, or futuristic probably isn’t enough. Remember that kids don’t need a toy car to look like a car to know it’s a car. Consider all alternatives to live firearms.

The report also found that active fire drills in schools can do more harm than good. “There is little evidence to suggest that these training methods are effective in preventing mass shootings or minimizing their impact. Instead, these exercises have been shown to cause depression, stress, and anxiety in children.

Proposed solutions include:

Guns in the home, not at school, pose the greatest threat to children. Our focus on school shootings risks distracting us from the real threat at home.

Healthy ways to prepare for school shootings: tabletop drills, which involve bringing together groups of students and teachers to discuss a hypothetical active shooter situation step-by-step without engaging in a simulation , proved to be less traumatic and just as effective. Schools should be required to obtain parental consent before any type of shooting practice.

Schools should screen students for post-exercise trauma and provide counseling.

The report also noted that a recent study of women gun owners in California by Everytown for Gun Safety found that “women who purchased a gun died by firearm homicide twice as than women who did not. There is no research to support the idea that women’s gun ownership increases their safety, whether or not they are intimate partner victims. In fact, studies show the opposite – that women living in households with a gun are at greater risk of homicide.

The report found that “media and stories that advocate women being armed with guns are particularly dangerous since the empirical truth is this: access to a gun is directly associated with an increased risk of ‘intimate partner homicide’.

And regarding TV coverage of mass shootings, the report recommends:

Minimize the naming and description of individuals involved in mass shootings.

Limit sensationalism.

Refuse to release statements or videos of the shooter.

Present the shooter’s actions (preparation, planning, shooting) as cowardly and shameful, because associating observed behavior with punishment decreases the likelihood of imitation.

Avoid detailed descriptions of why the shooter engaged in the behavior. For example, stating that a shooter has exacted revenge after years of bullying may present a mass shooting as a possible response option for people who have been bullied and have a background similar to that of the shooter.

Reduce the overall length of media coverage. An increase in suicide impersonations has been linked to increased media coverage of a suicidal event. The same may be true for mass-fire simulations.

Limit the use of live press events immediately following a mass shooting. This would minimize the perceived reward and help decrease overall interest, by not adding “excitement” to the event.

Avoid sensationalism. Present only the facts and try to do it in a boring way. Frantic, breathless energy around the cover of a mass shooting might look like a reward for a would-be impersonator.

Avoid providing detailed accounts of a mass shooter’s actions before, during, or after the event. The less the behavior is described, the less likely it is to be imitated.

Regarding suicides by firearm, the report notes that “suicide is contagious” and that “more than 100 studies worldwide have shown that the risk of contagion is real and that responsible reporting can reduce the risk. more suicides”. Its recommendations on media coverage of suicides include: