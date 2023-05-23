Bollywood roundup: Preity Zinta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Akshay Kumar, and more…





New Delhi- A Delhi court on Tuesday cleared Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who is one of the defendants in the Rs 200 crore extortion case involving con artist Sukesh Chandrasekhar, to fly overseas from May 25 to June 12. A Delhi court on Tuesday cleared Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who is one of the defendants in the Rs 200 crore extortion case involving con artist Sukesh Chandrasekhar, to fly overseas from May 25 to June 12. An application was submitted by Jacqueline saying she was to travel to Abu Dhabi from May 25-27 to attend the IIFA Awards and travel to Milan from May 28-June 12 for a film shoot. Special Judge Shailendra Malik of Patiala House Courts granted him permission to fly overseas. On November 15, the court granted bail prior to Jacqueline’s arrest. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had recently filed its second supplementary indictment naming Jacqueline as the accused. On September 26, the court granted him temporary protection from arrest. Jacqueline and another Bollywood personality, Nora Fatehi, recorded their statements as witnesses in the case. Previously, assets and fixed deposits worth Rs 7.2 crore belonging to Jacqueline were seized by the ED, which labeled these gifts and properties as “proceeds” of crime received by the actor. In February, ED filed its first additional indictment against Pinky Irani, an alleged aide to Chandrashekhar, who introduced him to Bollywood actors. It was alleged in the indictment that Pinky had a habit of picking out expensive gifts for Jacqueline and dropping them off at her home after Chandrashekhar made the payments. In December 2021, the polling firm had filed the first indictment in this case. According to official sources, Chandrashekhar has spent around Rs 20 crore on different Bollywood models and celebrities. Some had refused to accept gifts from him.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianewengland.com/bollywood-roundup-preity-zinta-jacqueline-fernandez-akshay-kumar-and-more/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos