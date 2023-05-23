Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment to Launch a Rewards Program for Viewers Across Their Entire Streaming Ecosystem with TaTaTu | Business

COS COB, Connecticut and ROME–(BUSINESS WIRE)–May 23, 2023–

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE), one of the largest providers of premium content for value-conscious consumers, today announced the launch of a viewer rewards program, the first of its kind, across its entire streaming ecosystem with TaTaTu. By simply watching ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) or free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) through the company’s streaming services, consumers will earn coins that can be used to bidding on prices and buying products. The service will be available on Redbox, Crackle and Chicken Soup for the Soul streaming apps.

TaTaTu is the first platform to reward users with coins, called TTU Coins, which is a digital point system (not a cryptocurrency). TaTaTus’ innovative technology will provide consumers with a unique and rewarding experience by simply watching movies and TV series on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment streaming services. Coins can be used to bid on prices, as well as to purchase products that are always updated. The companies previously announced an agreement to launch AVOD streaming in new international markets using films and TV series owned by Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

Adding TaTaTu to our streaming services will provide a fun and rewarding experience for millions of our consumers. At a time when others are raising streaming service prices, we are finding ways to reward viewers for watching our great content, said William J. Rouhana Jr., President and CEO of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment . This collaboration is also an opportunity to enhance the entertainment experience and drive engagement on the TaTaTu platform.

We are thrilled to be working with Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, a leading provider of high-quality entertainment content, said Andrea Iervolino, Founder and CEO of TaTaTu. This collaboration represents a major step forward for TaTaTu as we continue to build a strong ecosystem of partners who share our vision for the future of entertainment.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (Nasdaq: CSSE) provides premium content for value-conscious consumers. The company is one of the largest ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) companies in the United States, with three flagship AVOD streaming services: Redbox, Crackle and Chicken Soup for the Soul. In addition, the company operates Redbox Free Live TV, an ad-supported free streaming television service (FAST), with nearly 180 FAST channels as well as a video-on-demand (TVOD) transaction service and network of approximately 31,000 kiosks across the United States for DVD rentals. To deliver original and exclusive content to its viewers, the company creates, acquires and distributes motion pictures and television series through its subsidiaries Screen Media and Chicken Soup for the Soul TV Group. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the popular book series and produces premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand.

About TaTaTu

TaTaTu is the first social media and entertainment app to reward users for the value they help generate by spending time on the platform. Users receive TTU coins for viewing social media content and interactions. They can post photos and videos and earn even more TTU coins when someone likes, comments, views or shares a post or when users invite a friend. Rewards can be redeemed by bidding at auctions for the chance to win exclusive products and experiences, on the TaTaTus e-commerce site, and soon nearby at selected locations through Affiliate Merchants. TaTaTu cares about its users, not only rewarding them, but also offering them direct or indirect access to original content with a strong focus on culture, inclusion, gender equality and sustainability, thus improving social media engagement and fostering social and environmental awareness. Tatatu SpA was founded in 2020 by famous film producer Andrea Iervolino. Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, instagram

Forward-Looking Statements and Available Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and management’s current expectations and are not predictions of actual performance. Such assumptions involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, risks relating to our core strategy, earnings and operating margin, seasonality, liquidity, including cash flow from operations, available funds and access to funding sources, availability cash flow, revenue, net income, profitability, share price volatility, future regulatory changes , price changes, the ability to obtain and maintain market acceptance of our content delivery services and other content offerings, the ability to recruit and retain executives, key employees or directors , our ability to protect our intellectual property, our ability to complete and integrate into our existing operations future strategic acquisitions, our ability to manage growth, our ability to pay dividends and our debt obligations, as well as the changes in regulatory or operational risks, and risks presented by changes in general market conditions affecting demand for our services. For a more complete description of these and other risks and uncertainties, please see Item 1A (Risk Factors) of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed. with the SEC on March 31, 2023. If any of these risks materialize, or if our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Information regarding the Redbox acquisition and related transactions is qualified by reference to the company’s current reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on May 11, 2022, as amended on May 12, 2022, June 6, 2022, 12 August 2022, November 14, 2022 and thereafter from time to time, and all exhibits filed relating to such reports. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect any change in the expectations of the Company with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Show source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230523005559/en/

CONTACT: Chicken Soup for Soul Entertainment

(PRESS)

Pierre Binazeski

Chicken soup for the entertainment of the soul

[email protected](INVESTOR RELATIONS)

Zaia Lawandow

Chicken soup for the entertainment of the soul

[email protected]

H/Advisors Havas Paris for TaTaTu

Alinor Miens

[email protected] Tilquin

[email protected]

KEYWORD: CONNECTICUT EUROPE UNITED STATES ITALY NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: APPS/APPLICATIONS TECHNOLOGY ENTERTAINMENT COMMUNICATIONS MOBILE ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS TV & RADIO CINEMA & IMAGES SOCIAL MEDIA LICENSING (ENTERTAINMENT)

SOURCE: Chicken Soup for the Entertainment of the Soul

Copyright BusinessWire 2023.

PUBLISHED: 05/23/2023 09:00 / DISK: 05/23/2023 09:02

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230523005559/en