Death of RRR actor Ray Stevenson: SS Rajamouli and NTR Jr offer their condolences





Actor Ray Stevenson, who starred in films such as RRR, Punisher: War Zone, King Arthur, Thor and others, died in Italy on Sunday. He was 58 years old. The news of his sudden disappearance shocked and saddened his colleagues and friends in the film industries around the world.

Actor NTR Jr, who starred in the movie RRR, took to social media to express his grief and shock over Ray’s death. He wrote on Twitter: “Shocked to learn of the passing of Ray Stevenson. Left too early. It was a great experience working with him. That his soul rests in peace. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time. » Shocked to learn of the passing of Ray Stevenson. Left too early. It was a great experience working with him. That his soul rests in peace. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time. Jr NTR (@tarak9999) May 23, 2023 Indian filmmaker SS Rajamouli, who directed Stevenson in the Oscar-winning film RRR, expressed his condolences on social media. Sharing a photo of himself with the late actor on the set of RRR, Rajamouli wrote that Stevenson had “contagious energy”. The actor tried out for the role of villainous Governor Scott Buxton in the period action-adventure flick. Rajamouli wrote: “Shocking…I just can’t believe this news. Ray brought so much energy and drive with him to the sets. It was contagious. Working with him was pure joy. My prayers are with his family. That his soul rests in peace.” Shocking… I just can’t believe this news. Ray brought so much energy and drive with him to the sets. It was contagious. Working with him was pure joy. My prayers are with his family. That his soul rests in peace. pic.twitter.com/HytFxHLyZD rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) May 23, 2023 The official RRR Twitter account also paid tribute to the late actor. The tweet read: “What shocking news for all of us on the team! Rest in peace Ray Stevenson. You will forever be in our hearts, SIR SCOTT. What shocking news for all of us on the team! Rest in peace Ray Stevenson. You will forever be in our hearts, SIR SCOTT. pic.twitter.com/YRlB6iYLFi RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) May 22, 2023 The cause of death is not yet known. Filmmaker James Gunn, who briefly worked with Stevenson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, also expressed shock. He wrote on Twitter, “Damn. So sorry to learn of the far too young death of Ray Stevenson. I only knew him a bit from filming Thor 2 post-credits and a few interactions at events, but we had a good laugh and he was a pleasure to work with. His friends and family are in my heart today. ” Actor Scott Adkins also mourned the loss of his “good friend”. “I am shocked and saddened by the tragic news that a great actor and my good friend Ray Stevenson has passed away. I will miss you Big Ray! Life is short so enjoy it folks. #RIP #RayStevenson,” a- he tweeted. I am shocked and saddened by the tragic news that a great actor and my good friend Ray Stevenson has passed away. I will miss you Big Ray! Life is short so enjoy it people. #RIP #RayStevenson pic.twitter.com/atcNWKLSYM Scott Adkins (@TheScottAdkins) May 22, 2023 We are deeply saddened by the passing of Ray Stevenson, who brought humor and wit to the character of Volstagg. He was a wonderful actor who will be deeply missed, and our thoughts are with his family and loved ones. https://t.co/8t0w99Am1f pic.twitter.com/aQDwntDnv4 Thor (@thorofficial) May 23, 2023 We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of our dear friend Ray Stevenson. https://t.co/Q5OfTMLtBe pic.twitter.com/xdXcvjN8Nd Star Wars (@starwars) May 23, 2023 Stevenson’s posthumous releases include 1242: Gateway to the West and Cassino in Ischia, for which he was filming in Italy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/telugu/rrr-actor-ray-stevenson-death-condolences-ss-rajamouli-james-gunn-8623869/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos