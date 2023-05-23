Entertainment
NJ ends daily reporting of COVID case counts
New Jersey no longer reports the number of new coronavirus infections daily, more than three years after the state announced its first case.
The state Department of Health has quietly removed the daily case count tab from its COVID-19 Dashboard earlier this week. The dashboard has also been updated to show lab-confirmed cases grouped by week, instead of daily case counts.
New data will now be released weekly, said DOH spokeswoman Nancy Kearny.
The COVID-19 public health emergency is over, but COVID-19 continues to affect residents (of New Jersey), Kearny said. The Department will continue to monitor trends over time to characterize transmission and severity.
New Jersey’s daily data release was once a key part of states’ response to the pandemic, especially early on when the tri-state area became the epicenter of the crisis. In the first few months, Governor Phil Murphy announced the numbers during live coronavirus briefings from Trenton.
But the state slowly decreased the amount of data published on the dashboard. Case counts ceased to be reported on weekends and holidays in November 2022.
The transmission rate, which was once a closely watched measure of the spread of the virus across the state, was removed from the dashboard in April. State vaccine coverage map updates have also stalled in recent months, and the map was removed from the dashboard entirely this week.
With fewer cases currently being reported, focusing on weekly data will allow the Department to identify more meaningful changes and trends, Kearny said. Additionally, the new weekly monitoring report provides additional information on activity levels, hospitalizations, deaths and variants and can be used to guide personal and community preventative measures.
The end of daily updates was not unexpected. A spokesperson for Murphys office previously said there was a chance some measures may become unavailable as the end of the federal COVID-19 public health emergency earlier this month relaxation of state and laboratory reporting requirements.
Murphy, who has implemented some of the most widespread measures in the country to fight the virus, gradually lifted his restrictions and said for more than a year that the crisis had gone from pandemic to endemic and that the he goal was to manage a new normal.
The governor’s office reported comments to the state health department on Tuesday.
More than 2.57 million cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Garden State since the first case was reported on March 4, 2020. This figure does not take into account home testing, which was not supposed to be reported to the State.
There have been more than 36,000 deaths from COVID-19 in the state of 9.1 million people.
The move to New Jersey comes two weeks after the federal public health emergency ended. The U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention ended its weekly case tally and county-level test positivity reports when the emergency ended, but keep reporting some data.
Most states have already eliminated daily case reporting, moving instead to weekly reporting, while a number have completely ended public reportingaccording to the New York Times.
