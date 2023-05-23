Bollywood star Neelam Kothari Soni headlines CRY Americas fundraising gala series

Over a million dollars raised to support underprivileged children in India and the United States

Bollywood actress Neelam Kothari Soni has had a standout role in recent days, a role quite distinct from her long career in over 40 films and her recent comeback in Netflix’s ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Lives’ reality series.

As Guest of Honor for the 2023 Child Rights and You (CRY) America Gala Series, Neelam led a fundraising effort that resulted in an outstanding achievement, raising over $1 million for support underprivileged children in India and the United States.

CRY America is a US-based non-profit organization that supports projects in India and the United States that ensure access to education, healthcare, and protection from child labor, early marriage and trafficking of disadvantaged children. With the support of over 25,000 donors and over 2,000 volunteers since 2004, CRY America has had a significant impact on the lives of 786,985 children in 5,027 villages and slums through its support of 90 projects in India and the United States, according to a press release. issued by the organization.

CRY America Gala events took place from April 28 to May 21 in various cities, including Seattle, San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City and Houston. The series managed to raise a total of $1.08 million, which will be allocated to 40 ongoing projects in India and the United States supported by the nonprofit. The galas, titled “YOU Are the ‘Y’ of CRY”, highlighted the contributions of donors, project partners and the media who have played a crucial role in establishing CRY America as a foreground for the defense of the rights of the child.

Neelam, known for her captivating performances in 1980s and 1990s Hindi films such as “Khudgarz”, “Paap ki Duniya”, “Hero No. 1” and “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai”, passionately urged gala attendees to open their hearts. and portfolios in support of the cause. Donors have responded generously, heeding her heartfelt request to “make CRY happy, make children happy, and make Neelam happy.” In many cases, employers also provided matching funds.

Shefali Sunderlal, CEO of CRY America, acknowledged the dedicated efforts of the dinner committees, volunteers and staff in making the gala series a resounding success. She expressed her gratitude saying, “Our committed dinner committees have gone above and beyond this year, tirelessly planning and organizing the galas. Our donors have provided thousands of children with a brighter future through their generosity.

The galas not only featured exquisite dining experiences and captivating music and dance performances featuring songs from Neelam’s films, but also included interactive video sessions with Souvik Basu, Executive Director of Sanlaap Project in Kolkata. Souvik shared a glimpse of the organization’s work with over 2,000 children living in one of Kolkata’s notorious red light districts. Sanlaap focuses on breaking the cycle of exploitative sex work and child trafficking, rescuing children from labor situations and reintegrating them into education.

During one of the sessions, Kishan, a young Sanlaap beneficiary, shared his personal journey from being an at-risk orphan in the slums to becoming a youth leader in his community. Kishan now mentors other children and is pursuing a master’s degree in social work. Basu highlighted Sanlaap’s achievements, including successfully educating 70 formerly at-risk children and providing livelihoods to more than 30 adolescents rescued from the sex trade.

Bay Area donors Arti and Ketan Kulkarni have been associated with CRY America for two decades and have supported Sanlaap through CRY America’s direct project funding program since 2017. Arti praised CRY’s holistic approach to bring about lasting change, with a focus on empowering organizations and communities to find lasting solutions to child rights issues.

The New York Gala, held at the historic Taj Pierre Hotel, featured remarks from New York State Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar, who presented CRY America with a proclamation of State in recognition of its unwavering dedication to the rights of the child. The event also included a press conference with comments from longtime CRY America volunteer Sharad Joshi, donors Sangeeta Mudnal and Jigar Thakkar, and Sandy Santana, executive director of the nonprofit Children’s Rights Inc. which defends the rights of children in institutions and foster families. care in the United States

Santana praised CRY America for its 15-year partnership with Children’s Rights Inc., highlighting the organization’s transformative impact on systems serving children in 20 U.S. states, positively impacting the lives of 1.6 million children . Mudnal has shared his first-hand experiences during regular visits to CRY America projects in India, applauding the organization’s holistic approach and ability to inspire collective action for children’s rights through strategic partnerships with communities. government agencies and communities.

Along with the gala series, CRY America held an online auction featuring saris by Anamika Khanna and Gaurav Gupta, jewelry by Sheetal Zaveri and Suhani Pittie, paintings by Ramesh Gujar, Sujata Achrekar and Bharti Prajapati, as well a cricket bat signed by Cricket Captain Sourav Ganguly, among many other unique items up for auction.

The gala events culminated in cheerful Bollywood-inspired dance performances, symbolizing unity and solidarity for children’s rights. Neelam, before joining the cheering crowd on the Bay Area dance floor, summed up the purpose of the evening by emphasizing the right of every child to an adequate education, nutrition and freedom to choose. his path in life. She expressed her honor to be part of the fundraisers and urged others to join her in supporting the worthy cause of CRY America.