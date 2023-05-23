Comcast Introduces NOW TV: A $20 Entertainment Option With 60+ Fast-Streaming Channels, Plus Peacock Premium | Business





PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–May 23, 2023– Today, Comcast unveiled NOW television a new streaming offering that includes more than 40 live channels from A&E, AMC, Hallmark and Warner Bros. Discovery, plus over 20 built-in FAST channels from NBC, Sky and Xumo Play, and a subscription to Peacock Premium at no extra cost. This press release is multimedia. See the full version here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230522005740/en/ Comcast introduces NOW TV (Graphic: Business Wire) NOW TV was designed to meet the needs of the value-conscious consumer who wants a simple and convenient entertainment product with quality programming movies, top shows, live sports and news. Launching in the coming weeks, NOW TV will be available to Xfinity Internet customers for a daily monthly price of $20, no equipment required and the ability to subscribe and cancel at any time. With content and connectivity at the heart of our business, we are uniquely positioned to create and deliver unprecedented streaming entertainment offerings today,” said Dave Watson, President and CEO of Comcast Cable. NOW TV is a great example of how our company brings together its collective video experiences, innovative technology and superior broadband service to deliver some of the best entertainment in one affordable Steam package. NOW TV is Comcast’s latest video offering that leverages its global technology platform, the engine that powers the company’s entertainment and connectivity products and experiences. Built using cross-company innovation and technology from Xfinity, Peacock, Sky and Xumo, NOW TV is the first streaming offering on the market to combine a live TV streaming service, funded free streaming TV channels by advertising (FAST) and a video by subscription. service on demand (SVOD). NOW TV includes: NOW TV Live: A new live TV streaming service that includes over 40 popular channels from A&E, Afro​, AMC​, Animal Planet​, BBC America, BBC News, Comedy.TV​, Cooking, Crime + Investigation, Discovery, Discovery Life, Food Network, FYI, Great American Family, Great American Living, Get TV, Game Show Network, Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Drama, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, HGTV​, The HISTORY Channel , Investigation Discovery, IFC, Justice Central, Lifetime, Lifetime Movie Network, Magnolia Network, Military History, MotorTrend​ Network, OWN​, Pursuit, Recipe.TV​, Science Channel, Sony Movies, Sundance TV, TLC, Travel Channel, Vice, WEtv and Weather Channel. The service is accessible through the Xfinity Stream app and includes a 20-hour DVR and access to three simultaneous streams.

Peacock Premium: NOW TV customers will also receive a Peacock Premium subscription at no additional cost through the Peacock app on all devices where the streaming service is available. Peacock Premium includes original breakout series, over 5,000 hours of live sports, blockbuster movies right after their theatrical release, next day access to all new shows from NBC and Bravo, favorite library content fans and daily live news.

FAST Channels: NOW TV customers can discover and enjoy over 20 free ad-supported (FAST) streaming TV channels alongside NOW TV Live, including NBC News NOW, Sky News and the following genre channels from Xumo Play: Action Movies, Dark Cinema, Bollywood & Indian Cinema, Comedies, Comedies, Crime TV Shows, Documentaries, Drama & Action TV Shows, Family Movies, Food TV Shows, Movies, Game Shows, His Movies, Horror & Thriller, Kids TV, Reality TV, Sci-Fi & Fantasy Movies, Travel & Lifestyle Shows and Westerns. NOW TV customers can subscribe and cancel at any time via Xfinity.com. At launch, NOW TV Live and Xfinity Stream’s FAST channels will be accessible via the Xfinity Stream app on supported devices, including devices powered by Xfinity Flex, Fire TV, iOS and Android, and via streaming via Apple AirPlay and Google Chromecast. About Comcast Corporation Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers and guests around the world. We provide world-class broadband, wireless and video services through Xfinity, Comcast Business and Sky; produce, distribute and broadcast premium entertainment, sports and news through brands such as NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life with Universal Destinations & Experiences. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information. Show source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230522005740/en/ CONTACT: Media: Debbie Frey Comcast Company [email protected] KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA PENNSYLVANIA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MOBILE/WIRELESS NETWORKS ENTERTAINMENT INTERNET MEDIA MOBILE ENTERTAINMENT CONSUMER ELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGY GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT TV & RADIO COMMUNICATIONS TELECOMMUNICATIONS SOURCE: Comcast Corporation Copyright BusinessWire 2023. PUBLISHED: 05/23/2023 11:08 AM/DISC: 05/23/2023 11:08 AM http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230522005740/en

