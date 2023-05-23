FIRST LOOK | Australian documentary film expected BRAND BOLLYWOOD… DOWN UNDER





TEMPLE has unveiled the official trailer for BRAND BOLLYWOOD Downunder. Directed and written byAnupam Sharma(The Race, UnINDIAN)and co-written and edited byKaren Steininger(Remember Anne Frank). The feature-length documentary is an entertaining and informative insight into the bollywoodization and globalization of Indian cinema through its 89-year love affair with Australia. Sharma produced the film alongside Claire Haywood (Territory cops, pink house) And Deepti Sachdeva (The Race) and executive producers Lisa Duf (AN INDIAN) And Janine Barnes (Downstream). Bollywood Brand…Downunder, Trailer. Source: Bollywood Brand…Downunder. Filmed in numerous locations including Australia, India, France, the UK and Switzerland, the film features some of Bollywood’s biggest stars and creators, offering a rare behind-the-scenes look at some of the major films. Bollywood movies filmed in iconic Australian locations. Taking audiences back to the evolution of Bollywood as it expanded internationally and fell in love with Australian locales, the film explores the successes and failures of Bollywood’s rise as a serious subculture in Australia and opens a window on its rich and fascinating world. Talking about Cannes sharma said: The film was the culmination of 23 years of working with Bollywood as one of Australia’s first India-born film graduates and is my answer to all the Bollywood questions I had to answer while trying to explain the different film cultures. I’m so glad to have had Karin Steininger’s talents to shape an engaging, humorous, and entertaining narrative as co-writer and editor. It was a colossal task to make sense of hours and hours of footage and a deep sea of ​​archives. Only Karin could have done that. One of Bollywood’s biggest international stars Anupam Kher is featured in the film along with many other Bollywood stars, iconic film personalities, Australian politicians, directors and film producers. Khersaid: It is a pleasure to be a part of Anupam Sharmas’ international documentary on popular Hindi cinema for Indian audiences celebrating our cinema and Western audiences who are still learning about our film culture. Over the years I have come to share a wonderful association with Australia, and to see a government-backed Australian feature film about popular Indian cinema is particularly heartening as Australia and India finalize a film co-production treaty. I am so looking forward to acting in more Australian Indian films as the experience at Hotel Mumbai was truly rewarding. Bollywood Downunder Brand (Image – Bollywood Downunder Brand) The trailer launch at Cannes comes on the eve of an Australian Indian film co-production treaty which was discussed during a co-production panel at the India Pavilion on 17e May in the presence of India’s Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Screen Australia CEO Graeme Mason and Chief Content Officer Grainne Brunsdon. CEO of Screen Australiagraeme masonsaid: Congratulations to Anupam Sharma and Karin Steininger on your film, it is a timely reminder of the value of international partnerships in ensuring that distinctive Australian stories are shared both locally and globally. India is an incredibly important cultural and economic partner for Australia, and I look forward to bringing our screen industries closer together. The film will be released theatrically via Forum Films, in Australia, New Zealand, PNG and Fiji after screenings across Australia with panel discussions on the power of soft diplomacy between India and Australia and on how the film continues to play an important role in commerce. , tourism and other sectors of bilateral links between Australia and India. MD of Forum Films and EP on the film Pritesh Ranega said: I am truly delighted to be associated with this film which depicts the journey of Bollywood cinema and how it has become an integral and growing industry in Australasia. The Bollywood Downunder brand is coming to select cinemas soon…

